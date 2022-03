The Janesville School District superintendent search is down to three candidates, and all are current superintendents in Wisconsin. They are Mark Holzman of the Manitowoc Public School District, Ryan Krohn of the Stone Bank School District near Oconomowoc and Cassandra Schug of the Watertown Unified School District. The three will each have daylong interviews and tours of the district in the last week of March, and the board hopes to decide on a final candidate March 31 and announce it publicly April 12, board treasurer...

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO