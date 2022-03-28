ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston parking garage collapse forces MBTA to change service near Government Center as inspectors assess damage

By Will Katcher
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The MBTA will reroute Orange Line and Green Line subway service at Government Center in Boston, the site where part of a parking garage collapsed Saturday night, killing a construction worker. Crews were working to demolish the garage at 1 Congress St. when several floors collapsed. The worker killed...

WPRI 12 News

Police ID worker killed in Boston parking garage collapse

BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston police have identified the construction worker who was killed during a partial collapse of the Government Center parking garage Saturday evening. Peter Monsini, 51, of South Easton, was doing demolition work inside the Government Center parking garage in a construction vehicle around 5:30 p.m. when the floor buckled below the vehicle. […]
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts worker pinned under cherry picker truck, left seriously injured

A worker in Massachusetts was left seriously injured Friday afternoon after being pinned underneath a cherry picker truck, authorities said. Police and firefighters in Braintree responded to an equipment accident, where a worker was pinned under the bucket of a cherry picker truck, the Braintree Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. The vehicle can lift individuals to high, typically inaccessible heights in a large bucket with a mechanical arm.
BRAINTREE, MA
CBS Boston

Peter Monsini Identified As Worker Killed During Collapse At Government Center Parking Garage

BOSTON (CBS) – Police confirmed the man killed Saturday during a partial collapse at the Government Center Parking Garage in Boston was Peter Monsini of South Easton. The 51-year-old demolition worker was operating a smaller sized piece of equipment, possibly jackhammering, when the floor came crashing down. Monsini fell from the ninth floor and died. Debris could be seen on top of the equipment after it fell to the ground below. Monsini was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4. he aftermath of the partial collapse at the Government Center garage on Saturday evening. (Photo Credit: Tim Cappalli) On Sunday, a Boston Fire Department ladder truck was used by inspectors to get a closer look at the garage. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted Sunday about the Monsini’s death. “Boston mourns the life of a construction worker lost in a horrible tragedy at the Government Center garage construction site. Our hearts are with his family & loved ones. We’re working closely with authorities to investigate. Work is suspended onsite until further notice,” Wu said. Traffic has been impacted in the area following the collapse. Boston Police posted a list of several streets that will be closed Sunday night.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Construction Worker Dies After Part Of Government Center Garage Collapses During Demolition Process

BOSTON (CBS) — A construction worker died while working on the demolition of the Government Center Parking Garage in Boston Saturday night. Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said the worker sustained a “substantial fall” from the ninth floor of the garage doing demolition work, causing a partial collapse of the garage. “Any building being demolished is a dangerous scene,” Dempsey said. “Probably more dangerous than when they’re putting them up.” Boston Police Captain Kelley McCormick said the worker was operating a “smaller” crane when the floor came crashing down. There was debris laying on top of the equipment after it fell. Suffolk County...
BOSTON, MA
