When you think about the best exercises for heart health, stretching might not immediately come to mind. After all, cardio workouts—like running, biking, or HIIT—gets most of the clout when it comes to lowering your blood pressure, strengthening your ticker, and diminishing your risk of cardiovascular disease. (And hey, that rep is well deserved.) But researchers are taking a closer look at how stretching and mobility plays into your cardiovascular system, and it turns out that certain stretches may delay something called “arterial stiffness.”

FITNESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO