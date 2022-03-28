AWA: Concealed carry considerations-making the decision

Editor’s Note: One current fad among outdoorsmen is to bash 6.5mm cartridges, with the 6.5 Creedmoor being the particular target of ire for this vocal minority of malcontents. But the emergence of that cartridge, and the also impressive 6.5×47 Lapua and 6.5 PRC were no accident. There had been a growing trend for decades to come up with the best 6.5mm cartridge that leveraged the recent advancements in ballistic technology. With better powders, bullets and a refined sense of cartridge design, accuracy-obsessed riflemen, like my predecessor as Outdoor Life’s shooting editor, Jim Carmichel, were pushing the boundaries. This story details his development of the 6.5 Leopard and some earlier efforts with 6.5mm cartridge wildcats. Outdoor Life first published this story in 2005, two years before the 6.5 Creedmoor was introduced. One interesting thing about the Leopard is that it anticipated the arrival of both the 6.5 PRC, which is a consummate long-range cartridge for shooting steel and is one of the finest open-country hunting rounds available today, and the 6.5 SAUM, which is another short-fat 6.5 magnum that has its virtues but is already fading in the 6.5 PRC’s shadow. —John B. Snow, shooting editor.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO