Troy, NY

Troy and Schenectady YMCAs reopening in May

By Harrison Gereau
 1 day ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Capital District YMCA (CDYMCA) is reopening two locations, in Troy and Schenectady, on May 1. The Troy YMCA has been closed since March 2020 and the Schenectady location has been closed since January 2021.

All eight CDYMCA locations will be open seven days a week. Memberships include access to all YMCA facilities, group exercise classes, and discounted childcare rates.

The YMCA has had a presence in Troy and Schenectady since the 1880s. The organization also operates two affordable housing complexes in Schenectady, Mount Pleasant Commons and 845 Commons.

“As we look to rebuild and recover from the pandemic, we are very excited to see the re-opening of the Capital District YMCA branch in downtown Schenectady,” said Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy. “The YMCA is a critical asset for health, wellness, and recreational activities in our community and we look forward to their continued partnership in Schenectady’s revitalization.”

The YMCA offers childcare and after-school programming across the Capital Region as well. “We welcome the Capital District to rediscover the CDYMCA,” said CDYMCA Chief Operating Officer Karen Hennet. “From wellness programs to group exercise to childcare, there is something for everyone at the Y.”

