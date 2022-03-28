Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Benji is an extremely playful German Shepherd with a great affinity for tennis balls — even occasionally trying to grab two or three at a time. The...
Homeowners in Boulder discovered a mountain lion hiding under their porch, forcing officials to tranquilize and relocate the big cat, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a news release. The owners of the house made the startling discovery after their dog alerted them to a disturbance, the release said. They...
A JUDGE ordered a dog be removed after its incessant barking drove neighbours mad for more than a decade. The frustrated neighbour was forced to drag the noisy dog's owner to court after attempts to shush it fell on deaf ears. The Irish Mirror reports Shane Shannon said he believed...
Tonybob is a 6 year old pup looking for a loving home to call his own! He is nervous with new people and will need some time in his new home to get comfortable. Going slow and being gentle with him is what it's going to take to gain his trust and for him to show you how sweet he really is!
This is the super sweet moment a heroic pup leapt into action to help his pal who had become stranded in a garden pond. The heartwarming moment, filmed in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand, earlier this month, shows two-year-old husky Star pulling his golden retriever friend, named Singto, to safety. Star noticed...
In this week's Paws & Pals, Jake's Rescue Ranch presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Quickley is a 2-year-old Yorkie who loves to play ball! The little 8 pounder is big on cuddling. He’s hypoallergenic, friendly with other dogs and all people. Noel is a 7-month Shihtzu...
A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
ROME, Ga. — A Georgia woman o-fish-ally holds a statewide record after going fishing in the Coosa River over the weekend. Rachel Harris from Adairsville was fishing near Rome on Saturday when she caught a longnose gar that weighed in at a whopping 31 lbs., 2 oz. It measured right at five feet long.
Ruby the hero dog is about to be a movie star. The rescue canine's life story is the basis for the new Netflix film, Rescued by Ruby, which premieres on March 17. The movie will follow the dog's remarkable journey from shelter pet at risk of being put down to hero police K9.
Here's a great way to celebrate National Puppy Day. There is nothing better than napping with a puppy and snuggling them, but when that pup is our cold and in deep sleep it's even more adorable. That's exactly what happened with an Illinois dog who fell soundly asleep in his owner's lap and was out cold. Don't worry he was just in a deep sleep.
In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
Pets are adorable when they request belly rubs or cuddle up to you on the sofa, but they can easily become your home's - and cushions - worst nightmare. That is a lesson the owners of some of the UK's naughtiest dogs and cats have learned the hard way. After...
Vincent, a five-year-old blind dog, has earned the moniker Mr Ugly at Blind Dogs Rescue UK, but he hopes to shed the title once he finds a new home in the UK. Volunteers lost hope that this sad puppy would find his forever family after he was dubbed Mr Ugly.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to training, a dog crate can be an indispensable tool. Dogs are den animals that require safe spaces to retreat, and a crate provides this for them. The best dog crates are comfortable and secure for your pet at every stage of their training journey.
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Humane Society of Wichita County has reported damage to the Jacksboro animal shelter after it was hit by a tornado. It is unclear the extent of the damage to the building but the Humane Society is making plans to head down there to bring back pets according to a Facebook […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) After a two year hiatus from COVID Jefferson County Humane Society’s biggest fundraiser is back! Dueling Pianos is Friday and tickets are SOLD OUT! This event creates a fun, high-energy atmosphere. It includes comedy, sing-a-long, and hilariously interactive professional entertainment. What makes this event even more special is all money raised […]
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More than a hundred motorcycles hit the streets of Sarasota and Manatee counties over the weekend. The riders are revving their engines at the 23rd Annual St. Patty’s Poker Run to help dogs and cats find a new home. Motorcycle clubs from all over the...
