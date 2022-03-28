ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We are both ready to absolutely crash now': Regan Gascoigne admits he's only had 'one hours' sleep due to celebrating his Dancing On Ice win

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 hours ago

He is the newly crowned the winner of this year's Dancing On Ice.

And Regan Gascoigne, 26, had certainly done his fair share of celebrating as he put in an appearance on This Morning with his dance partner Karina Manta on Monday.

The skating champion, who was sporting a croaky voice, discussed his 'incredible experience' and admitted that he'd only had 'one hours' sleep since his big win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QwC1k_0es08TbA00
'We are both ready to absolutely crash now': Regan Gascoigne, 26, has admitted that he's only had 'one hours' sleep since being crowned the Dancing On Ice winner on Monday

Joining presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the sofa, Regan confessed: 'We are both ready to absolutely crash now.'

Regan admitted that he never thought he would win the competition as he soaked up every moment of the final few weeks.

He gushed: 'We said that we just wanted to get to the end, just so we got do all of the dances and have the full experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzEhy_0es08TbA00
Winners! Of the experience Regan said: 'I was trying to mentally slow it down throughout the last two weeks and just live every moment of it'

Regan continued: 'I was trying to mentally slow it down throughout the last two weeks and just live every moment of it.'

Regan won Dancing On Ice 2022, after beating out Brendan Cole in the final on Sunday.

The dancer broke down in tears as he joined Karina lifting the glittering trophy, after wowing viewers with his jaw-dropping version of the iconic Bolero skate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z6vCj_0es08TbA00
Congratulations: Regan won Dancing On Ice 2022, after beating out Brendan Cole in the final on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLJ1q_0es08TbA00
Emotional: The dancer broke down in tears once more as he joined Karina lifting the glittering trophy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMema_0es08TbA00
Tearful: Holly giggled as she commented on Regan's emotional response as she exclaimed: 'You were in bits before we even announced your name'

Professional skater Karina added: 'It was unreal just a moment that every skater dreams about and it couldn't have gone more perfectly.'

Holly giggled as she commented on Regan's emotional response as she exclaimed: 'You were in bits before we even announced your name.'

'I couldn't even look at you, I was trying so hard to hold it together,' Regan responded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pogu5_0es08TbA00
Stunned: 'I couldn't even look at you, I was trying so hard to hold it together,' Regan responded
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Ss37_0es08TbA00
Well done! Professional skater Karina added: 'It was unreal just a moment that every skater dreams about and it couldn't have gone more perfectly'

When asked if he would continue to practice, he explained: 'The opportunity to even get to learn this skill, it would be disrespectful to not carry it on, it was such an extraordinary experience to be able to learn it, I'm definitely going to carry it on.'

This comes as Regan broke down in tears as he received a supportive message from famous father Paul during the Dancing On Ice proceedings.

The skating show winner received messages of support from his nearest and dearest ahead of his triumph, including his football icon dad Gazza, 54, mother Sheryl, 58 and sister Bianca, 35.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cADIO_0es08TbA00
Support: This comes as Regan broke down in tears as he received a supportive message from famous father Paul during the Dancing On Ice proceedings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0heBLh_0es08TbA00
Elated: Sheryl and Bianca could also be seen sobbing in the audience as Regan's victory was announced

Comforted by professional partner Karina in a pre-recorded clip, an emotional Regan could not choke back the tears as his loved ones addressed him via VT.

The former England ace told his son he was 'so proud of him' while Sheryl and Bianca, in a separate clip, praised him for his incredible journey on the show.

Following his victory, Regan told hosts Holly and Phillip he never thought he would win the show, struggling to contain his emotions as he wiped away his tears, before describing the experience as 'overwhelming.'

His proud mum Sheryl and sister Bianca could also be seen sobbing in the audience as Regan's victory was announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YSLm9_0es08TbA00
Champion! Regan won Dancing On Ice 2022, after beating out Brendan Cole in the final on Sunday

