Ulta Beauty Adds Returns Bars

By James Manso
 1 day ago
Ulta Beauty is amping up its Paypal partnership for easier returns.

The nation’s largest specialty beauty retailer is introducing Paypal’s Happy Returns Bars to more than 1,300 of its locations. According to a joint statement from Ulta Beauty and Paypal, 78 percent of Americans sit within a 10-mile radius of a Return Bar, citing U.S. 2020 census data.

The bars will expand into doors throughout 2022. The statement cited that customers increasingly are returning online orders in person via Return Bars, with 70 percent preferring them to mailing back returns. Boxes and receipts are not required to complete the returns, only their orders’ QR codes. Consumers are also able to exchange products, as opposed to returning them. Inside Happy Returns’ own online portal, consumers can also see the closest drop off locations.

“Our pilot with the innovative return platform reinforced the value simplified, in-person returns offer consumers and retailers alike,” said Kecia Steelman , chief operating officer of Ulta Beauty , in a statement. “We’re encouraged by the increased store traffic and in-store engagement the partnership drives. This is a winning opportunity for our guests, our brand and Happy Returns.”

Ulta Beauty Posts Major 2021 Sales Jump

The New Brands Available at Ulta Beauty in 2022 So Far

Honey and PayPal introduce Cash Back Rewards

