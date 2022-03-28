ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Georgina Rodríguez looks chic in an unmissable pink blazer as she takes partner Cristiano Ronaldo's children to football training

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 hours ago

Georgina Rodríguez took her children to football training, taking to Instagram on Monday to share the heartwarming evidence.

The pregnant WAG, 28, looked ever-chic in an unmissable pink blazer which she layered above a black polo neck top and matching trousers and white trainers.

She was joined by her partner Cristiano Ronaldo's children Cristiano Jr, 11, Marco, five, Eva, four - all whose mum are unknown - as well as Alana, five, who she is mum to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Lu8x_0es08OQl00
Trendy: Georgina Rodríguez looked chic in an unmissable pink blazer as she took her children to football training, taking to Instagram on Monday to share the heartwarming evidence

Appearing to be in high spirits, she beamed from ear-to-ear while placing a tender hand on the shoulders of her stepchildren in his absence.

A follow-up snap saw Cristiano Jr adorably lift one of his sisters around his waist while surrounded by a team of young players.

Back at their lavish £6 million Cheshire mansion, the former sales assistant changed into a grey pyjama ensemble while cuddling the little ones.

The doting step-mum laid out an array of arts and crafts activities, including an assortment of paint colours, silver glitter, scissors and googly eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uvCgF_0es08OQl00
Family: She was joined by her partner Cristiano Ronaldo's children Cristiano Jr, 11, Marco, five, Eva, four - all whose mum are unknown - as well as Alana, five
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPwlN_0es08OQl00
Dressed to impress: She accessorised her ensemble with an oversized cream handbag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C0MdA_0es08OQl00
Cute: A follow-up snap saw Cristiano Jr adorably lift one of his sisters around his waist while surrounded by a team of young players
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EgAHh_0es08OQl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wleBq_0es08OQl00
Having a blast: The siblings couldn't wipe the smiles from their faces during the fun-filled activity

Her caption translates to: 'My perfect weekend with what I love most in the world [heart emoji] Missing dad [family emoji] #blessed.'

It comes after Georgina took to Instagram to celebrate Father's Day in Portugal, sharing a gushing tribute to partner Cristiano.

The Netflix star who already shares daughter Alana, five, with the football superstar will soon give birth to the couple's twins later this year.

Taking to Instagram the Portuguese beauty shared adorable snaps of her partner enjoying time with the children in the pool, calling him 'the best dad in the world.'

The footballer could be seen with his growing family in their swanky indoor pool and Jacuzzi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358Qe3_0es08OQl00
Doting step-mum: Back at their lavish £6 million Cheshire mansion, the former sales assistant changed into a grey pyjama ensemble while cuddling the little ones
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mWOVH_0es08OQl00
Fun: The doting step-mum laid out an array of arts and crafts activities, including an assortment of paint colours, silver glitter, scissors and googly eyes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rG1P_0es08OQl00
Family: Cristiano Jr showed Mateo some brotherly love as they bonded over their creativity

They could be seen laughing as they pose for the camera as they all make the peace sign.

In another shot, the doting Dad can be seen playing indoor basketball with the youngsters.

In a black and white Fendi sweater, the star has rigged a basketball hoop to his indoor lift for the children to enjoy.

Cristiano could also be seen playing on the carpet with his daughters as one lays in his lap and the other wraps his arms around his neck.

Captioning the shots in Spanish Georgina wrote: 'Every day by your side is happy and special. We love you indefinitely. Thank you so much to the best dad in the world'.

While proud father Cristiano wrote: "Happy father’s day to all #prouddad #blessed #love".

The couple announced the news of their twins with fans on Instagram, and gushed their 'hearts are full of love.'

Ronaldo wrote: 'Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ksW3O_0es08OQl00
Daddy: It comes after Georgina took to Instagram to celebrate Father's Day in Portugal, sharing a gushing tribute to partner Cristiano

