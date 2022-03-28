Michael Che Kicks Off Annual Who May Be Leaving ‘SNL’ Guessing Game With Comedy Show Comment

Click here to read the full article.

What is said at a comedy show does not stay at a comedy show. co-anchor and S aturday Night Live co-head writer Michael Che learned that this past weekend when a comment he made Friday during a pop-up show at a Minneapolis hair salon made national headlines.

“This is my last year,” Che said during the set, according to the Star Tribune . “You know my tie is a clip-on, right? What man wears a clip-on tie to work for eight years — that’s embarrassing.”

The story was picked up by a number of publication, prompting Che to take to Instagram on Sunday and weigh in, next to a screen shot of HuffPo’s headline “‘ Saturday Night Live ’ Co-Head Writer Michael Che Says He’s Leaving ‘Weekend Update'”.

“To comedy fans; please stop telling reporters everything you hear at a comedy show. youre spoiling the trick,” Che wrote.

While disputing the news headlines based on his joke, Che does not say outright that he won’t be leaving SNL at the end of this season. That is possibly because no official decisions have been made yet about the cast for next season, according to sources.

There is traditionally a lot of speculation every spring, leading to the SNL season finale, about who of the veteran cast members may be leaving. Some high profile past departures, like Amy Poehler’s, were announced during the SNL season finale.

But last year, the cast decisions for the 2021-22 season were not made until late summer. In the end, the vast majority of SNL ‘s long-time players that had been rumored to be weighing in a departure, including Che, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Cecily Strong and Aidy Bryant, returned, juggling the late-night show with other projects that take them off the program for weeks at a time.

It is trickier with Weekend Update as Jost and Che are behind the desk to present in every episode of SNL . Still, Che has been busy outside of SNL over the last year or so with HBO Max series That Damn Michael Che and Netflix comedy special Michael Che: Shame the Devil.

Che joined Saturday Night Live as a writer in 2013 before becoming a featured player in 2014, followed by Weekend Update c-anchor on September 27, 2014 in Season 40 alongside Jost, who had previously been co-anchoring alongside Cecily Strong.

He has the second most Weekend Update appearances in SNL appearances only behind Jost after surpassing Seth Meyers in January.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Michael Che (@chethinks)