ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Vice, France’s M6, Strike Content Partnership Deal – Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRQB7_0es08J1800

Click here to read the full article.

PARTNERSHIP

Vice Distribution has struck a content partnership deal with French media group M6 to bring over 100 hours of premium Vice content to the TV network’s AVOD platform, 6play .

The lineup of Vice shows set to roll on 6play comprises the fourth season of the hit psycho-analytical documentary franchise “Thérapie,” the acclaimed documentary “Real par Soul Sisters” and the street food series “Au Camion.” Some Vice franchises are also part of the deal, notably “Dark Side of the 90s,” “Rise Up” and “The Story Of,” as well as award-winning content such as “Gaycation,” “The Trixie” and “Katya Show” and “What Would Diplo Do?”

“Vice produces and distributes premium content that resonates with young audiences around the world,” said Bea Hegedus , Vice global head of distribution. Vice Distribution launched in 2020 with a catalogue of over 1,000 of programming.

Vice recently inked a content deal with Viaplay across eight countries, and launched a new FAST Channel on Roku TV. Previous deals were closed with Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, Tubi, Discovery Plus, All4, SBS in Australia and Hulu. – Elsa Keslassy

STREAMING

NewsPlayer Plus , the U.K.-based global streaming news service, is to be the first platform to present Ukraine’s United News to a worldwide audience. United News is a new, 24/7 all-encompassing, news service broadcasting live from Ukraine launched by the biggest media groups in the country, who have come together to form one inclusive news service to cover the conflict. 1+1 Media, StarLightMedia, Media Group Ukraine and Inter Media Group have joined together to broadcast the local language newscast. With breaking news and reportage, the channel also features a Live Donate charity option via an on-screen QR code.

Rich Jacobs , co-founder and CEO of PlayerPlus Limited who own and operate NewsPlayer Plus, said: “We are honored to provide United News with a guest slot in our line-up of global news channels, providing viewers across the U.K., Europe and Africa with further on the ground access to information relating to Russia’s on-going invasion of Ukraine.”

Accessed via a subscription-based service which starts from £1.99 ($2.60) per month, NewsPlayer Plus gives subscribers access news providers including Al Jazeera, Bloomberg, CNBC, Euronews, NBC News Now and Sky News as well as exclusive channels, which up until now have not been widely accessible in the U.K., including C-SPAN (U.S.), i24 (Israel), Newsmax (U.S.), Ticker (Australia) and Times Now (India).

PRESENTER

Laura Kuenssberg will be the new permanent presenter of the BBC ’s Sunday morning politics show and will start her role when the show relaunches this September with a new-look set, title, title music and format. She is currently the BBC political editor, and her last assignment in that post will be covering the local elections in May. The program was previously “The Andrew Marr Show,” which Marr presented for 16 years before leaving the BBC at the end of 2021. Before that it was “Breakfast with Frost,” presented by David Frost. Sophie Raworth has been presenting the show, currently titled “Sunday Morning,” since January, and will continue in the role until it goes off air for the summer parliamentary recess.

PROGRAMMING

Leading natural history TV and film event Wildscreen has unveiled a team of six international programmers to curate its official selection competition as part of the festival’s hybrid 40th Anniversary edition (Oct. 10-14). The 2022 program chair is Lucy Jane Mukerjee , a British-Indian, New York-based social impact film curator, who since 2018 has been a senior programmer at the Tribeca Festival and is co-founder of the Programmers of Color Collective.

Mukerjee is joined by: Alice Aedy , a U.K.-based documentary photographer, filmmaker and campaigner, whose work focuses on forced migration, environmental issues and women’s stories; founder of Raconteur Productions, Chioma Onyenwe , from Nigeria, who draws on her interdisciplinary training as a filmmaker to create art across different mediums that lie in the intersection of culture, history and identity; Elizabeth Swanson Andi , a visual storyteller, environmental advocate and member of the indigenous Napu Kichwa community of the Ecuadorian Amazon; James Reed , co-director of the Oscar-winning “My Octopus Teacher”; and Los Angeles-based programmer Milo Talwani , who also works with the Sundance Film Festival. The programmers will select 35 productions from a diverse range of filmmakers.

Submissions are open until Apr. 14 and can be made here .

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Fear Factor’ Returning to Belgium’s Play4 – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. FORMAT Popular game show format “Fear Factor” is returning for a new season to Belgium’s SBS-owned commercial TV channel Play4, Banijay Belgium, a Banijay Benelux label has revealed. Belgian comedian Alex Agnew is the host of the show where duos face a series of terrifying challenges to win a cash prize, including tightrope walking between skyscrapers or being submerged underwater in a cage. Originally created by EndemolShine Netherlands, “Fear Factor” has had numerous series in India and the U.S. Following its success, EndemolShine Netherlands created a spin-off for younger viewers, “Cool Factor,” which was...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Virgin Strikes Partnership With Mushroom, Australia’s Largest Indie Label Group

Click here to read the full article. Mushroom, Australia’s largest independent label group, and Virgin Music Label & Artist Services, a division of Universal Music Group, have announced a multi-layered global partnership to support and distribute Mushroom artists’ releases worldwide, outside of Australia and New Zealand. Under the terms of the agreement, VLMAS will provide promotion, marketing and audience label services to Mushroom’s existing US and UK infrastructure. In addition, selected Mushroom artists’ releases will be issued through UMG’s major label network, when agreed by both parties. Mushroom’s Chief Executive, Matt Gudinski said “Mushroom has been a market leader for decades in Australia and today...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margot Kidder
Person
Rupaul
Person
Adele
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier decided to end their lives at a Swiss assisted dying clinic after becoming “tired of life”, according to an advocate who was advising them.Dr Ammouri, a palliative care doctor aged 54, and Ms Frazier, 49, had been suffering from medical “frustrations” such as chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain, Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent.The sisters had intended to travel from their home in Arizona to Switzerland in early 2021, but the trip was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, he said.They first contacted Exit, a non-profit assisted dying support group, in...
HEALTH
The Independent

Ukraine news - latest: Kyiv says more Russian troops being brought in as Putin ‘wants to split country in two’

Russia is bringing more troops on rotation and may attempt further advances on Ukrainian soil, Ukraine’s interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said.It comes days after Vladimir Putin’s regime claimed its invasion was going to plan and hinted that it would focus on its limited goal of “liberating” the separatist-controlled Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.Reports from the West suggest the Kremlin’s perceived shift of focus is an attempt to save face after Russia had failed to seize several Ukrainian cities.Mr Denysenko also said in a televised address that Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the...
POLITICS
pymnts

Today in Retail: H&M Sells Competing Brands on Its Website; UK Online Grocery Shopping Market Well Ahead of US

Today in retail, the roller-coaster ride continues for Warby Parker’s stock, while relationship commerce is helping brands reduce their customer acquisition costs. Plus, Williams-Sonoma is reimagining its stores to appeal to omnichannel shoppers. Shoppers are showing the power of the pocketbook by rebuffing efforts by some apparel retailers and...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tubi Tv#Pluto Tv#Tv News#Streaming Tv#French#Avod#Viaplay Across#Fast Channel#Roku Tv#Samsung Tv Plus#Sbs#United News
Variety

Oscars: Stars Show Support for Ukraine With Blue #WithRefugees Ribbon

Click here to read the full article. The Academy Awards’ starry red carpet is often the first place  to see which attendees are using their outfits to make a statement. At this year’s red carpet, many celebrities showed up sporting blue ribbons provided by the United Nations Refugee Agency. These blue ribbons sport the hashtag #withrefugees, referring to the refugee crisis caused by the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, and in solidarity with all people forced to flee oppression. See more: Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals Individuals who showed up to the red carpet sporting the pins included Jamie Lee Curtis, Samuel L. Jackson,...
CELEBRITIES
Ars Technica

EU announces Big Tech crackdown, demands interoperability between platforms

European regulators have agreed on a Digital Markets Act that would impose a variety of new requirements on Big Tech companies classified as "gatekeepers." Final votes on the legislation are still pending. "The text provisionally agreed by Parliament and Council negotiators targets large companies providing so-called 'core platform services' most...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
India
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
Cheddar News

Twitter Global Partnerships Level Up

You may have noticed more social media giants experimenting with community-building live audio platforms. Twitter's newest product 'spaces' allows for a deeper human connection than the 280 characters users are restrained to in a tweet. Senior reporter Michelle Castillo, caught up with TJ Adeshola, the head of partnerships at Twitter, to discuss.
INTERNET
TravelNoire

Meet Moor Global, A Black-Owned Travel Agency From Florida That Focuses On Strengthening African Diaspora Ties

Founded in 2019 by Jason Broadnax, an ‘army brat’ from Delray Beach, FL, Moor Global is a Black-owned travel agency from Florida that combines traveling, real estate and descendants of Africans from all over the world. “Moor Global was created for Africans from all across the diaspora to come back together and regain all the great knowledge and wealth that we had when the Moors ruled the world.
FLORIDA STATE
Laredo Morning Times

‘Vigil,’ ‘The Tourist,’ ‘The Responder,’ ‘Time’ Renewed for Second Seasons at BBC – Global Bulletin

The BBC has renewed four of its top rated dramas – “The Tourist,” “The Responder,” “Vigil” and “Time.”. Thriller “The Tourist,” starring Jamie Dornan and Shalom Brune-Franklin, is the highest-rating drama of 2022 so far, having launched with 12 million viewers and all six episodes were the most-watched episodes on BBC iPlayer in January.
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

54K+
Followers
50K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy