Rivian Is Down 55%, but It's Still No Buy

In this video, I will be talking about Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) and why although the stock is down 55%, it is still not a buy right now. You can find the video below, but here are some of the highlights.

Some key highlights from Rivian's latest quarterly earnings include 83,000 preorders in the U.S. and Canada after pricing adjustments. That's 30,000 vehicles more than the reported number at the end of October 2021.

The company produced 1,015 and delivered 920 vehicles for the full year of 2021. As of March 8, it has produced 1,410 vehicles in 2022 and 2,425 vehicles since the start of production. The goal for 2002 has been reduced to 25,000 instead of 40,000 as a result of continuous supply chain challenges.

Raw materials prices have gone up even higher, which means Rivian will have to absorb higher costs instead of raising prices again.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh cut Rivian's price target to $100 a share from $145 a share in early March. He now sees the stock rising to $95 a share and has kept a buy rating on the stock.

Total operating expenses (OPEX) were $2.07 billion, and R&D expenses were $725 million. To compare, Tesla 's OPEX last quarter was $2.2 billion and R&D expenses were $740 million (a record high).

's OPEX last quarter was $2.2 billion and R&D expenses were $740 million (a record high). Rivian CFO Claire McDonough said Rivian plans to deliver 10,000 delivery vans to Amazon in 2022.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of March 25, 2022. The video was published on March 28, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rivian Automotive, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Neil Rozenbaum owns Tesla. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.