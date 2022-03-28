ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Gators running thin at TE in spring practices due to injuries

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486cR9_0es083yl00

Billy Napier thought he had plenty of tight end depth coming into the spring, but it turns out that the Florida Gators aren’t quite as loaded at the position as originally thought.

Redshirt freshman Nick Elksnis

Jonathan Odom are out for the rest of the spring, according to a report from 247Sports. Elksnis is dealing with a broken shoulder blade and Odom has a torn labrum. Both players could feasibly return to action before the season, but missing spring practices will hurt when it comes to learning the new scheme.

Senior Keon Zipperer is the presumed starter after appearing in all 13 of Florida’s games last season, but he only brought in 11 passes on the year. Zipperer is healthy and currently the only scholarship tight end at practices. Redshirt freshman Gage Wilcox was missing from practices last week, which means the next man up is senior Dante Zanders who recently switched back to tight end from defensive end.

Zanders actually was recruited as a three-star tight end out of high school, so the position isn’t foreign to him by any means. Walk-on junior linebacker Noah Keeter has also worked with the group in recent weeks.

Florida did sign three players in the 2022 class that should add some depth once they get on campus over the summer. Four-star Tony Livingston was originally listed as an offensive tackle, but Napier said the team would be utilizing him at tight end. Four-star athlete Arlis Boardingham is a tight-end/receiver hybrid that has the size to play early in the SEC, and three-star Hayden Hansen rounds out the group.

Injuries won’t keep Elksnis and Odom out forever, but the Gators are stretched pretty thin right now at tight end. Napier’s even decided to take a look at some of the recruits in the class of 2023 after initially planning on going without a tight end commit in the cycle.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Wyoming Cowboys open spring practice Tuesday

LARAMIE – After a tumultuous winter the Cowboys begin spring football practice Tuesday. Since Wyoming’s 52-38 victory over Kent State on Dec. 21 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 13 players have entered the transfer portal and six transfers have been added to the roster. UW loses 12...
LARAMIE, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Arch Manning Spotted With Former Texas Star Quarterback

Five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has narrowed his college choices down to a select few top-tier programs — including the Texas Longhorns. On Saturday, Manning was spotted spending time with former Texas star quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger spent four seasons as the Longhorns’s starting quarterback from 2017-20 and is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Florida Gators
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to add another linebacker this offseason. Per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Steelers are going to sign linebacker Genard Avery to a one-year deal. Avery was originally picked by the Cleveland Browns at the 2018 NFL Draft before spending the last two...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star QB and key Oregon target to visit Eugene for Ducks’ spring game

When Oregon Ducks’ head coach Dan Lanning laid out his recruiting plan for the spring, it centered around getting some of the best athletes in the nation to Eugene on April 23rd for the spring game. It was in that setting that Lanning wanted to show the nation what Oregon could be, and wow the recruits with the energy of Autzen Stadium. It looks like Lanning is going to get his wish, with news coming out that 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, the third-best unsigned QB in the 2023 class, will be coming to Eugene for a visit that weekend. RelatedWhere does Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas QB Maalik Murphy spotted without walking boot

Texas is in the thick of spring practices and for the most part have had a fairly healthy roster up to this point. After the first spring practice on March 22, Steve Sarkisian provided an injury update that stated wide receiver Troy Omeire and linebacker Luke Brockermeyer were expected to miss spring ball. Wide receiver Jaden Alexis and quarterback Maalik Murphy were expected to miss multiple practices but return at some point.
TEXAS STATE
WSAZ

Herd starts spring drills

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On a chilly late March afternoon, the Marshall football team began 2022 spring drills in the friendly and warmer confines of the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Complex. They had their first of 15 practices on the same day that head coach Charles Huff announced updates to his coaching and support staff.
HUNTINGTON, WV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals sign ex-Giants OL Will Hernandez

Free agency is in full swing, which means that the New York Giants aren’t just looking for players to add, but which players to keep. Some players don’t give them the choice, though, which is what makes free agency so exciting — you never know which players will end up on each team.
NFL
Coeur d'Alene Press

Vandals begin spring football practice today

MOSCOW — Under the direction of new head coach Jason Eck, the Idaho Vandals will hold the first of 15 spring football practices on the East Practice Field today at 4:30. “We are excited to start spring practice on Tuesday,” Eck said. “Our guys have done a great job with winter conditioning thus far.”
MOSCOW, ID
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Eberflus says Bears' Eddie Jackson has a 'fresh slate' in 2022

The first offseason for Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been more about saying goodbye to previous defensive mainstays than welcoming in new ones. In the last month, Poles has traded star pass rusher Khalil Mack and released nose tackle Eddie Goldman and linebacker Danny Trevathan in an attempt to free up cap space and get younger on the defensive side of the ball. Poles also has allowed defensive linemen Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols to hit free agency, with Nichols already finding a new team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy