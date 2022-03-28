Treatment: Every 2 Months

Many countries around the world are experiencing shortages of tocilizumab, an immunosuppressive drug that has become the standard of care for treating severe cases of COVID-19. A new study co-led by researchers at Yale and the University of British Columbia, however, finds that using a lower dose of tocilizumab than has been standard is also effective in treating severe cases, and allows up to twice as many patients to be treated. Lower dosages, they found, are also the cost-effective approach in the context of low supply.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO