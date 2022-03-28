ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Can aspirin prevent heart attacks and strokes?

POZ
POZ
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Aspirin is best known as a pain reliever, but it also has anti-inflammatory properties and acts as a blood thinner. While taking aspirin to relieve pain or reduce fever is safe for most adults, taking it daily can lead to gastrointestinal bleeding and bleeding in the brain. In October...

www.poz.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Rise in blood pressure upon standing linked to risk for heart attack, stroke

If your blood pressure spikes when you stand, you may be at increased risk for heart attack and stroke, Italian researchers warn. "The results of the study confirmed our initial hypothesis -- a pronounced increase in blood pressure from lying to standing could be prognostically important in young people with high blood pressure," said lead study author Dr. Paolo Palatini. He is a professor of internal medicine at the University of Padova, in Italy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

People taking statins have lower risk of parkinsonism, study suggests

Older people taking statins have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism – movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness – than those not taking the drugs, a new study suggests.Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions, with Parkinson’s disease being one of the better known causes.Researchers suggest statins – drugs used to lower cholesterol – could be used in future to help reduce the effects of parkinsonism in the general population of older adults, and not just those with high cholesterol or who are at risk for stroke.Study author Shahram Oveisgharan, of Rush University Medical Centre...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Baby Aspirin#Cancer Prevention#Uspstf
Daily Mail

Cholesterol test GPs use to predict patients at risk of heart attacks could be missing THOUSANDS in need of life-saving statins, expert warns

Thousands of Britons are being left at risk of heart disease and stroke by standard NHS tests for cholesterol, an expert warned today. Patients who are over 40, overweight or thought to be at risk are routinely offered blood tests to check their levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL-C) — known as bad cholesterol.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Is 110/60 a Too Low Blood Pressure?

A blood pressure 110/60 mmHg is usually not considered a low blood pressure. Many people may have this reading without developing any signs and symptoms. The upper number (numerator) in the reading indicates the systolic pressure, whereas the lower number (denominator) represents the diastolic pressure. Though a blood pressure level of 120/80 mmHg is considered optimal, having a systolic pressure between 91 and 119 mmHg and diastolic blood pressure between 61 and 79 mmHg is considered normal.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WTVW

When is high blood pressure dangerous?

Diet, exercise, and daily medications can help people manage their high blood pressure. And some recent studies show Americans are making progress. But high blood pressure can also be dangerous, even deadly, and lead to things like heart attacks, strokes, and kidney damage. While high blood pressure crises are relatively...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Man’s tongue turns black and ‘hairy’ after suffering stroke

A man’s tongue turned black and “hairy” when he was put on a pureed and liquid diet after suffering from a stroke, according to a new report published in a medical journal.The patient, who is from India, was being fed a diet of pureed food and liquids as a result of a cerebrovascular incident that paralysed his left side. About two months later, his caretakers noticed the black pigmentation on his tongue.The case, known medically as lingua villosa nigra, was documented by doctors from the Medical Trust Hospital in Cochin, Kerala, and published in the JAMA Dermatology medical journal on...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

When are we really dead? New study sheds light

What happens to the brain at the point of death has been a subject of debate for some time. Some people who have had near-death experiences report a phenomenon of their “life flashing before their eyes.”. In 2016, some doctors accidentally recorded a dying man’s brain activity — he...
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists reveal that many humans are growing new blood vessels: The human body might be still evolving after all

When considering evolving species, we expect drastic changes – perhaps something like popping an extra arm or three eyes or something more practical like a bigger brain capacity. But that’s not how things happen: evolution can be a very unpredictable process and takes a long time to come into effect. For instance, recently, researchers discovered the presence of an artery in our forearms that was not present in our ancestors.
Daily Mail

Urgent warning over deadly disease spreading across Australia at an alarming rate with three already in hospital - and children should be especially cautious

Three Victorians are in hospital suffering from Japanese encephalitis after the virus was detected in animals in the state's north. Victorian health officials issued a warning about the virus - and warned children should be especially cautious - when evidence of the strain was found in pigs in Echuca, near the NSW border.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Ex-Royal Engineer, 27, given weeks to live as a teenager is finally diagnosed with golf ball-sized brain tumours after FIVE-YEAR battle which saw doctors blame epilepsy for his seizures

An ex-Royal Engineer whose brain tumours were missed as a teenager has been told he will die before he reaches 40. Ben Robinson, 27, of Gloucestershire, was just 19 when he collapsed during an army training camp in 2015 and suffered his first seizure. Scans revealed he had pinhead-sized lesions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The One Exercise You Should Never Do If You Have High Blood Pressure–It’s So Dangerous!

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition where your blood pumps through your blood vessels with too much force. While your blood needs a level of this pressure to efficiently move through your body, when it becomes too intense, it can do significant damage on your veins and arteries. “In the US, 47% of the population is diagnosed with hypertension (meaning likely more have it but are yet diagnosed),” Says Dr. Rand McClain, Chief Medical Officer of LCR Health. While uncontrollable things like genetics can increase your risk, your lifestyle can play a role—things like lack of exercise, poor nutrition, excess alcohol consumption, and tobacco use can significantly increase your risk.
FITNESS
Cosmopolitan

Hailey Bieber was hospitalised for a blood clot on her brain that left her with stroke-like symptoms

Hailey Bieber was hospitalised earlier this week after suffering a blood clot on her brain that left her with "stroke-like symptoms". Revealing the news on her Instagram Story, the 25-year-old told her 41.7 million followers that she had been treated by medical professionals and is making a full recovery – although she described the experience as one of the "scariest moments" of her life.
CELEBRITIES
LJWORLD

Woman’s nagging symptoms were signs of colon cancer

Andria Devlin didn’t have any risk factors or a family history of colon cancer, so when she began experiencing gastrointestinal issues in her early 40s, she didn’t think much of it. She was having sporadic bleeding with bowel movements and chronic constipation, but didn’t recognize them as much of an issue at the time.
LAWRENCE, KS
POZ

POZ

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

 https://www.poz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy