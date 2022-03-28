An Artist, Prepared

Toronto’s Against the Grain Theatre has announced the upcoming run of its new opera-film, “Bound.”. “Bound” features four storytellers, each of whom had challenging yet very different journeys finding their place and voice in Canada. These perceived outsiders include Dr. Nadiya Vasdani, who attended med school in the Caribbean and completed her residency in Flint, Michigan during the water crisis; Cindy Rivers, who hailed from the Canadian Maritimes, traveled across the country to work in the oil industry and struggled with gender identity; Dr. Zulfikar Hirji, a political refugee from Uganda, who faced racism in his new country; and Rania Younes who, after a successful career in advertising in Dubai, struggled to break into the Canadian industry.

