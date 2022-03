JONESBOROUGH — Nothing was going right for the David Crockett baseball team after the opening inning in Monday’s Big 5 Conference rivalry game with Daniel Boone. Senior Jacob Ayers made things right in the bottom of the seventh with a walk-off single to right field that scored Caleb Bradburn and lifted the Pioneers to a 7-6 win at Sonny Miller Park.

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO