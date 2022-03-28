City of Florence Mayor Graduates From the Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government

David Seamon methodically came to his decision to run for Columbia mayor within a month of Brian Treece's announcement that he would not be seeking reelection. After about a week, Seamon began considering the possibility, he said. He spent time talking with his wife about it and devoting thought to what he believed were the key issues in the election and whether it was something he wanted to pursue.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO