Florence, SC

City of Florence Mayor Graduates From the Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government

cityofflorence.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCouncilmember Kathy Pender, Municipal Association President, and Mayor Tersa Myers Ervin. (download high-res version) Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin of the City of Florence has graduated from the Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Graduates received their certificates during the Municipal Association of South Carolina's Hometown Legislative Action Day in...

www.cityofflorence.com

