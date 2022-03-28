ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dynamic Duets

By Trent Straube
The nonprofit Visual AIDS prints a series of breezy, informative art books titled Duets in which established artists and activists discuss either their own work or the work of an influential artist with...

