Count us as strong supporters of Mayor Adams’ push to identify and clear encampments of homeless individuals on sidewalks, under overpasses, in parks and elsewhere — not only because tent cities are a blight hindering New York’s recovery from pandemic-induced economic pains, but because allowing people with desperate needs to bed down outdoors is callously neglectful of their own unmet needs. ...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 44 MINUTES AGO