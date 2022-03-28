ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Everyday—April/May 2022

POZ
POZ
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

11 — The first issue of AIDS Treatment News, an influential biweekly newsletter by LGBT activist John S. James dedicated to educating people about HIV and AIDS, is released. (1986) 18 — National Transgender HIV Testing Day. 22 — Long-term...

www.poz.com

Comments / 0

Related
poz.com

A Conversation About HIV and the Issues Black Women Face

In honor of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, marked annually on March 10, AIDS United caught up with Violet, a patient navigator at Quality Comprehensive Health Care. Violet has over seven years of experience in the human services field and has specialized training in enhanced patient navigation and working with women living with HIV. Violet’s favorite quote is, “Whether you think you can or not, you’re right,” Henry Ford.
HEALTH
POZ

POZ April/May 2022

Cover: Artist and HIV activist Ivy Kwan Arce shares her experience as a woman with HIV. Inside: Updates on efforts to end viral hepatitis; a collection over 8,000 educational AIDS posters is available to view online; a former sex worker empowers her community. Plus: Understanding what puts Black people at risk for HIV.
ENTERTAINMENT
POZ

Pedro Zamora Scholarships Awarded to 11 Young HIV Leaders

Born on February 29, 1972, reality TV star and international AIDS activist Pedro Zamora would have turned 50 this week. But as the world witnessed in November 1994, he died of AIDS-related illness at age 22, one day after MTV aired the final episode of The Real World: San Francisco. The third season of the hit reality series had shot Zamora to stardom earlier that year, giving the gay Cuban American a platform to educate about HIV and stigma and LGBTQ issues.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
POZ

Houston HIV Nonprofit FLAS Launches “Project Vive” to Reach Latinos

FLAS, an HIV nonprofit in Houston that serves the city’s Latino population, launched Project Vive to help educate and test Spanish-speaking communities, reports ABC13.com. Bolstered by a federal grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the HIV project hopes to reach marginalized communities that experience poverty, low literacy levels and a lack of health insurance. Its HIV education efforts also include fighting stigma, connecting people to care and treatment and raising awareness about pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a pill or injection that prevents HIV-negative people from contracting the virus.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Lewis
Person
Glenn Burke
POZ

HIV Criminalization Awareness Day 2022

Monday, February 28, marks HIV Criminalization Awareness Day (HCAD) 2022. The first-annual event is spearheaded by the Sero Project, a nonprofit that fights HIV crime laws, along with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and other HIV advocacy groups across the globe. “This date is significant,” the organizers write, “in that...
SOCIETY
SFGate

Why a California Congressman Has Proposed a Four-Day Workweek

The coronavirus pandemic has changed many things about work, with millions of people doing their jobs from home, others quitting altogether, and some — as they finally return to the office after two long years — expecting a greater degree of flexibility. But one California congressman, Rep. Mark...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Aids#National Youth Hiv Aids#Aids Treatment News#Lgbt#Life#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Oakland Athletics#Major League Baseball
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier decided to end their lives at a Swiss assisted dying clinic after becoming “tired of life”, according to an advocate who was advising them.Dr Ammouri, a palliative care doctor aged 54, and Ms Frazier, 49, had been suffering from medical “frustrations” such as chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain, Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent.The sisters had intended to travel from their home in Arizona to Switzerland in early 2021, but the trip was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, he said.They first contacted Exit, a non-profit assisted dying support group, in...
HEALTH
POZ

People From Marginalized Groups Report Frequent COVID-Related Discrimination

People from all major racial and ethnic minority population groups in the United States report experiencing more COVID-19–related discrimination than white adults, a new study shows. COVID-19-related discrimination includes experiences of being threatened or harassed based on someone’s perception of another having COVID-19. To date, this is the largest...
EDUCATION
POZ

Moving Better With Chronic Pain May Depend on Leg Strength

If you’re one of the many people living with HIV who experience chronic pain due to peripheral neuropathy, a trial published in the South African Journal of HIV Medicine suggests that trying to do moderate strength training on the muscles of your legs could help you move better and have better balance.
FITNESS
POZ

New Study Tests Three mRNA HIV Vaccine Candidates

A new clinical trial testing experimental HIV vaccines that use the same messenger RNA (mRNA) technology as highly effective COVID-19 vaccines is now underway. The three vaccine candidates deliver different versions of HIV spike proteins, which the virus uses to enter cells. After more than three decades of research, scientists...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
HIV
POZ

Cure: How HIV Hides

Over time, HIV may increasingly hide its genetic material, known as a provirus, in inactive parts of the human chromosome where it can’t produce new virus. HIV inserts its genetic blueprints into T cells and establishes a long-lasting reservoir that’s unreachable by anti-retrovirals. Researchers previously reported that a small group of elite controllers, who maintain viral suppression without treatment, had their HIV DNA locked up in inactive parts of chromosomes dubbed “gene deserts.” New research suggests that some people on long-term treatment may also sequester proviruses in gene deserts, which could lead to a functional cure. Analyzing proviruses in immune cells from six people on antiretroviral therapy for at least nine years, scientists found that latent HIV appeared to increasingly concentrate in inactive regions of the genome, similar to what happens in elite controllers. Strategies that put the virus into a deeper sleep could potentially allow a “peaceful coexistence” between HIV and the host and enable drug-free control.
SCIENCE
POZ

The Other Viral Pandemic

You’ve probably read about the national Ending the HIV Epidemic plan, launched in 2019 with the goal of reducing new HIV rates by 90% by 2030. Well, last year the federal government released a similar strategy for battling viral hepatitis. That nationwide effort aims to prevent new hepatitis cases, improve health outcomes and reduce health inequities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POZ

Cabenuva Every Two Months Maintains Viral Suppression for Three Years

People who received Cabenuva (injectable cabotegravir plus rilpivirine) every other month were as likely to maintain viral suppression as those who received the injections every month, according to three-year follow-up data from the ATLAS-2M study presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections 2022 (CROI 2022). However, those using the less frequent dosing schedule appeared more likely to experience treatment failure.
PHARMACEUTICALS
POZ

Making Conscious Decisions—Every Day

Conscious decisions. When it comes to managing both her HIV and her mental health, those two simple words guide the wellness journey of Keiva Lei Cadena, 46, director of harm reduction services at Kumukahi Health & Wellness in Hawaii. “That’s my mantra!” declares the exuberant Cadena, who was diagnosed with HIV in 2004.
MENTAL HEALTH
POZ

Poet Sarah Frank Receives the Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award

Sarah Frank, a college freshman whose uses her voice and poetry to “raise greater awareness around stigma, bigotry, health and social justice,” is the second recipient of the Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award, announced the National AIDS Memorial, which spearheads the $5,000 prize with funding from ViiV Healthcare.
ENTERTAINMENT
POZ

Better PrEP Adherence Linked to More Bone Loss

A small proportion of people developed bone loss after they started using daily tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/emtricitabine (Truvada or generic equivalents) for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), and the more they took it, the greater the effect, according to a study presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2022). It...
WEIGHT LOSS
POZ

POZ

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

 https://www.poz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy