ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

TIE Fighter: Total Conversion may well be the perfect mod

By Christopher Livingston
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

This article first appeared in PC Gamer magazine issue 362 in October 2021, as part of our 'Mod Spotlight' series. Every month we explore cool new mods that breathe new life – or just inject a bit of chaos – into our favourite games. It can be...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

These Sonic Xbox Controllers Are Nightmare Fuel For Your Hands

Controllers have taken a lot of different forms as gaming has evolved. From the "Pong" joystick of old to the versatile, colorful Joy-Cons of the Nintendo Switch and the advanced haptic feedback found in the PS5 DualSense. Each new iteration has grown and changed, and there are numerous variations for every new generation of controller. Specialty editions have become a popular trend, with players being able to get custom-designed controllers and even consoles featuring imagery from their favorite franchises. This can be a great way for a gamer to get gear that really feels like their own and stands out from the basic black or white versions that typically comes with the standard console, but sometimes a new design can feel like a step backward.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 28, 2022)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games that are launching this year.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mods#Pc Game#Xbox Controller#Video Game#Lucasarts
PC Gamer

The Halo TV show has a cheeky Mass Effect easter egg

In 2007, two sci-fi games about space marines in cool armor with weirdly shaped assault rifles rocked the Xbox 360 (and one/13 years later, the PC.) Ever since, it's been hard to mentally and spiritually decouple Halo and Mass Effect, even as we've never seen an official connection between the two aside from the aesthetic similarities and console of origin.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Did Rockstar Games Just Tease The Setting of GTA 6?

Did Rockstar Games just tease the setting of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6?. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games already confirmed that they're working on GTA 6, the sixth entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. However, the developer didn't share new details about its gameplay, release date, or what video game platforms it will be available on, but rumors suggest that they're aiming to release it in 2023, but a 2024 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is far more likely. There are also rumors that claim Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami, will be one of the central locations of GTA 6.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games for March

Xbox has officially announced a new set of titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service this month with two of them -- Shredders and The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos -- joining later this week. Xbox Game Pass is additionally set to add titles like Crusader Kings III, Zero Escape: The Nonary Games, and more in the coming weeks. As is typical, the exact platforms these will all be available on differs between console, PC, and via the cloud.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

Souls dataminer shows why Elden Ring's asset re-use is actually awesome

Elden Ring: in case you haven't heard, it's the bee's knees. One of the great and unexpected pleasures I've found in the game is seeing the echoes, large and small, of the Soulsborne games that led up to this point. When Elden Ring was first revealed its re-use of assets even became a silly controversy, with some sorts rather put-out that FromSoftware might, god forbid, re-use a perfectly functional sword swing animation rather than making a whole new one.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Halo TV series has absolutely no vibes

Who is the Halo series for? That question popped up time and time again while I watched the premiere, a decade-plus wait for Halo's inevitable telly adaptation resulting in a Paramount show that, if we're brutally honest, kicked off on pretty lousy footing. I sat in a Discord call with...
TV SERIES
PC Gamer

Starship Troopers: Terran Command gets delayed to June

Starship Troopers: Terran Command is an RTS based on the 1997 Paul Verhoeven movie—it was announced in 2019, received a playable demo last year, and was due for release this month. It's now been delayed until June for "polish", with a new post on the game's Steam page announcing a new release date of June 16, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best Ashes of War in Elden Ring

The best Elden Ring Ashes of War can complement your build or give your weapon added range or utility. You can apply them to weapons—and in some cases, shields—at Sites of Grace to grant a skill that uses FP and can change up the scaling in some instances. Ashes of War basically act as a more flexible version of the weapon arts from Dark Souls 3.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

One Piece is getting a JRPG adaptation this year

One Piece is getting a JRPG adaptation set to release sometime this year. Titled One Piece Odyssey—what is it about the word "odyssey" that game developers love so much?—the game will plonk Luffy and his fellow Straw Hats on "a mysterious island full of nature" after a storm sweeps the crew up and separates them. It'll feature nine playable characters total: Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Frankie, and Brook.
COMICS
PC Gamer

Shinji Mikami wants to make more non-horror games

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a really good action game, but it is not horror. "Weird things happen, and you may be unnerved by going into the home of a malicious spectre," we said in our 72% review, but "if you're looking for a good scare, you're not going to get it here." That came as a bit of a surprise, and maybe disappointment, for fans of Shinji Mikami and Tango Gameworks, the developer of The Evil Within games, which most definitely are horror.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Guild Wars 2 still has better quests than any other MMO

I shudder to think of the number of MMO quests I've completed in my lifetime. It's probably one of those stupidly big numbers that don't sound real, like a googolplex. With all these people, towns and entire worlds helped, you'd think a few would stand out. But I'm wracking my brain, and only a measly handful spring to mind, with one exception.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Cub channels Another World in a big way

The Cub was revealed today during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. The 2D platformer, in looks at least, channels the work of Eric Chahi as much as more modern titles. Playing as a child, abandoned when others went to the stars, the trailer is about the game's dual nature: exploration, and being hunted.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Mod makes Arkham Batman fight like Nolan Batman

It's getting hard to keep up with the number of Batmen in the world. For me it'll always be Michael Keaton, even though I love the Nolan movies, and others have their favourites: and one of the oddest things is seeing how the various different takes on the character blend into one another over time, as some parts are taken while others are let behind. Anyway, Bat-rambling aside, someone's put the Nolan take on Batman into Rocksteady's Arkham Knight.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Attack on Titan's Universal Studios Attraction Is Everything Fans Deserve: Watch

Attack on Titan is preparing to reach its climax, and while the story of the Scout Regiment might reach its zenith as the war between Eldians and Marleyians ends, the series still has a home at Universal Studios Japan. With the Japanese theme park focusing on several anime franchises outside of Hajime Isayama's masterpiece, one fan has been able to capture a fresh look at the attraction that gives fans the opportunity to ride as a part of the Survey Corps and even pick up exclusive merch for the dark anime franchise.
COMICS
Android Police

Samurai Shodown slices its way onto Android to put your fighting skills to the test

We here at AP round up the best Android games each and every week so that everyone can dig into the best releases of the week, and this always includes a standout title, along with a handful of honorable mentions and a summary of the week's mobile gaming news. Our standout this week is Samurai Shodown, a classic Neo Geo fighting game that's still great today. Below the best game of the week, you can find a summary of the week's gaming news, and it was a busy week with tons of interesting happenings. Of course, at the bottom of today's roundup, you'll find a healthy list of honorable mentions that should suit a range of gamers. So if you're on the hunt for the best games released this week, you've come to the right place.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

6K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy