Fullerton, CA

Fatal Traffic Crash in Fullerton Under Investigation

By City News Service
 17 hours ago
Photo: Getty Images

FULLERTON (CNS) - A person was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a street today in Fullerton.

The pedestrian was struck about 5:15 a.m. at Chapman and Annin avenues, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person, described only as a male, who died at the scene.

A motorist allegedly involved in the crash remained at the scene, and DUI was not suspected, police said.

Chapman Avenue was closed between Harrington Drive and Victoria Drive while an investigation was conducted.

``Preliminary investigation reveals the male pedestrian was crossing southbound across Chapman Avenue and the vehicle was traveling westbound on Chapman Avenue before the collision,'' police said in a statement.

Any witnesses were urged to call police at 714-738-6815, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS. Tipsters may also use the website www.occrimestoppers.org.

