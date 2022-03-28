ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skate 4 could be coming sooner than expected

By Patrick Dane
TechRadar
TechRadar
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Skate 4 could be much closer than anyone had anticipated, as an apparent Origin API leak, as well as insider information, has seemingly hinted that it's nearly ready for playtesting. The news comes from eXputer and notorious leaker Tom Henderson, who claim that within the Origin API, there was...

