World No. 102 Nick Kyrgios is in a great space mentally, living a happy life and it is all translating into his tennis. On Sunday, Kyrgios saw off Fabio Fognini 6-2 6-4 to reach the Miami round-of-16. “I just wanted to stay in and I knew that if I came in with some energy and kind of jumped on him early that I was going to kind of run with it,” Kyrgios said, per Tennis Majors.

TENNIS ・ 21 HOURS AGO