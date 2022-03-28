ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Stigma Sucks

By Shawn Decker
POZ
POZ
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

I was all set to chill out and play some video games, and then a gossip site ran a story suggesting that Kanye West is telling people that Pete Davidson has AIDS. I know, that’s a lot to take in. Just focus on someone using AIDS as an attempt at...

www.poz.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Confirms Kanye West Will Be On ‘Kardashian’s & Says She Still ‘Loves’ Him

Kim said she still ‘loves & respects’ Kayne, as she revealed he is part of a ‘major arc’ in the first episode of the family’s new Hulu series. Kim Kardashian got candid about where she stands with estranged husband Kanye West with regards to “publicly disagreeing” amid their recent drama involving the rapper’s social media attacks. The makeup mogul said she’d prefer to keep their personal issues personal in a new interview with Variety. “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” Kim explained. “But I do believe in handling it all privately.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Dating Lookalike and Trying To Break Her and Pete Davidson Up

Kanye West released a song called “Eazy,” in which he suggests he's going to beat up comedian Pete Davidson for dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The music video released this week emphasized the threat with a claymation of West kidnapping and burying a figure who looks a whole lot like Davidson. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Davidson has a surprisingly relaxed view of the situation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Kanye
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Amid Kim Kardashian's Divorce From Kanye West, Another Rapper Is Shooting His Shot With Her

Though Kim Kardashian originally filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, the process remains ongoing. Kardashian has made it clear (via court documents) that she wants to formally end the marriage. However, amid the proceedings, West has taken issue with a few things, like the couple’s prenup and his estranged wife’s petition to be declared legally single. Said request was recently granted by a judge, marking a major win for the reality TV star. But in the wake of the development, another rapper is now shooting his shoot with the A-list starlet.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Pete Davidson’s Alleged Leaked Texts To Kanye West Called Kim Kardashian The ‘Best Mother’ Before Making A Bedroom Admission

The drama between Kanye West and Pete Davidson has persisted for quite some time now. Ever since the Saturday Night Live star began dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, West has more than made his feelings about the relationship known. In the process, he’s taken major shots at Davidson and even declared “civil war” on him. The comedian has been relatively silent about these public jabs, until now that is, as alleged texts that Davidson sent West have apparently been leaked. In them, he calls Kardashian (who he just went Instagram official with) “the best mother” and makes a bedroom admission.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Possible Leaked Texts From Pete Davidson Suggest He’s Spent a Lot of Time With Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Click here to read the full article. In the midst of seemingly-endless Kanye West social media drama, Pete Davidson offered a sweet insight into Kim Kardashian as a mother. The Saturday Night Live comedian had only glowing things to say about his girlfriend’s parenting skills, as seen in an alleged text exchange between himself and West posted on Instagram by his friend Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*cking lucky that she’s your kids mom.” If accurate, this...
CELEBRITIES
POZ

POZ

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

 https://www.poz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy