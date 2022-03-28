Stigma Sucks

The drama between Kanye West and Pete Davidson has persisted for quite some time now. Ever since the Saturday Night Live star began dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, West has more than made his feelings about the relationship known. In the process, he’s taken major shots at Davidson and even declared “civil war” on him. The comedian has been relatively silent about these public jabs, until now that is, as alleged texts that Davidson sent West have apparently been leaked. In them, he calls Kardashian (who he just went Instagram official with) “the best mother” and makes a bedroom admission.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO