The best Ashes of War in Elden Ring

As players continue to explore the world of "Elden Ring" and what it has to offer, the chances of finding glitches or bugs increases. Players are also discovering areas that look like potential PvP arenas, unlocking layers of the game meant to remain secret. Now, it seems like some gamers have found a way to circumvent some difficult boss fights and farm Runes quickly using an exploit. The exploit was discovered and shared by Youtuber JJ FLOPERz, who uploaded a video showing the trick being used on Mohg, the Lord of Blood. Level-wise, Mohg is a late-game boss, however, he can be reached early on by completing the White-Faced Varre NPC questline, which involves invading other players after finding him in Liurnia.

