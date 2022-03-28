ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Ashes of War in Elden Ring

By Sarah James
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The best Elden Ring Ashes of War can complement your build or give your weapon added range or utility. You can apply them to weapons—and in some cases, shields—at Sites of Grace to grant a skill that uses FP and can change up the scaling in some instances. Ashes of War...

The global authority on PC games.

