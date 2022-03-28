ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Women and HIV

Women in the United States have lower HIV rates than gay and bisexual men, but a substantial number are at risk of acquiring the virus—and that risk varies widely by race/ethnicity and geography. Fortunately, women respond equally well to antiretroviral treatment, and many could benefit from pre-exposure prophylaxis...

A Conversation About HIV and the Issues Black Women Face

In honor of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, marked annually on March 10, AIDS United caught up with Violet, a patient navigator at Quality Comprehensive Health Care. Violet has over seven years of experience in the human services field and has specialized training in enhanced patient navigation and working with women living with HIV. Violet’s favorite quote is, “Whether you think you can or not, you’re right,” Henry Ford.
POZ

Houston HIV Nonprofit FLAS Launches “Project Vive” to Reach Latinos

FLAS, an HIV nonprofit in Houston that serves the city’s Latino population, launched Project Vive to help educate and test Spanish-speaking communities, reports ABC13.com. Bolstered by a federal grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the HIV project hopes to reach marginalized communities that experience poverty, low literacy levels and a lack of health insurance. Its HIV education efforts also include fighting stigma, connecting people to care and treatment and raising awareness about pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a pill or injection that prevents HIV-negative people from contracting the virus.
POZ

Cure: How HIV Hides

Over time, HIV may increasingly hide its genetic material, known as a provirus, in inactive parts of the human chromosome where it can’t produce new virus. HIV inserts its genetic blueprints into T cells and establishes a long-lasting reservoir that’s unreachable by anti-retrovirals. Researchers previously reported that a small group of elite controllers, who maintain viral suppression without treatment, had their HIV DNA locked up in inactive parts of chromosomes dubbed “gene deserts.” New research suggests that some people on long-term treatment may also sequester proviruses in gene deserts, which could lead to a functional cure. Analyzing proviruses in immune cells from six people on antiretroviral therapy for at least nine years, scientists found that latent HIV appeared to increasingly concentrate in inactive regions of the genome, similar to what happens in elite controllers. Strategies that put the virus into a deeper sleep could potentially allow a “peaceful coexistence” between HIV and the host and enable drug-free control.
POZ

COVID Vaccine Boosters Protect People With Immune Dysfunction

Receiving an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose provided more protection for people with compromised immunity, according to research presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections 2022 (CROI 2022). While the study did not analyze booster effectiveness based on the specific type of immune dysfunction, it does offer reassurance that this population can benefit from keeping up to date on vaccination.
POZ

People From Marginalized Groups Report Frequent COVID-Related Discrimination

People from all major racial and ethnic minority population groups in the United States report experiencing more COVID-19–related discrimination than white adults, a new study shows. COVID-19-related discrimination includes experiences of being threatened or harassed based on someone’s perception of another having COVID-19. To date, this is the largest...
scitechdaily.com

High Blood Pressure Linked With Certain Oral Bacteria in Older Women

In a study of more than 1,200 women in the U.S., average age 63 years, 10 kinds of oral bacteria were associated with a higher risk of developing high blood pressure, while five strains of bacteria were linked with lower hypertension risk. The observational study cannot prove cause and effect;...
UPI News

Irregular periods associated with higher risk for liver disease

Women with long or irregular periods are at increased risk for a serious condition called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, according to a new study. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a chronic disease in which excess fat builds up in the liver. It affects about 24% of U.S. adults, according to a report Thursday in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.
BBC

Covid-19 pandemic hit outlook for lung cancer patients

The pandemic affected the treatment and prospects of lung cancer patients, a report by the NI Cancer Registry shows. Surgery was down by 40%, affecting an estimated 52 patients, while radiotherapy treatment fell by 27%. While lung cancer numbers have been increasing year on year, there was a reduction during...
WBUR

Two women share what it's like living with endometriosis

A year ago today, Boston University student Yaël Krinsky headed into surgery. After a decade of doctor's appointments and tests, she thought she had found what was causing her constant gastrointestinal pain. Or at least she hoped. As she prepared for the operation, she told her doctor that she...
scitechdaily.com

High Triglycerides May Increase Risk of Second Stroke – Even With Statin Drugs

Stroke can have many causes. An atherothrombotic stroke is caused by a clot that forms from plaques that build up within blood vessels in the brain. A new study suggests that people who have this type of stroke who also have higher levels of triglycerides, a type of fat, in their blood may have a higher risk of having another stroke or other cardiovascular problems one year later, compared to people who had a stroke but have lower triglyceride levels. The research is published in the March 16, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study found an association even when people were taking statin drugs meant to lower triglycerides and protect against heart attack and stroke.
MedicalXpress

New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
verywellhealth.com

How Lung Cancer Affects Different Age Groups

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women in the United States. While breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women, and prostate cancer in men, the diagnosis of lung cancer is often made late, when treatment is less effective. While roughly...
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier decided to end their lives at a Swiss assisted dying clinic after becoming “tired of life”, according to an advocate who was advising them.Dr Ammouri, a palliative care doctor aged 54, and Ms Frazier, 49, had been suffering from medical “frustrations” such as chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain, Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent.The sisters had intended to travel from their home in Arizona to Switzerland in early 2021, but the trip was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, he said.They first contacted Exit, a non-profit assisted dying support group, in...
Medical News Today

What to know about antiretroviral therapy for HIV

“Antiretroviral therapy” refers to any HIV treatment that uses a combination of two or more drugs. A healthcare professional may prescribe at least three drugs to improve the likelihood of success. For people with HIV, antiretroviral therapy, sometimes called ART, is an important part of managing the infection, supporting...
MedicalXpress

Mammograms may provide clues about women's risk for cardiovascular disease

Routine mammograms may provide key insights for cardiovascular disease. Detection of breast arterial calcifications on breast mammograms was associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women, according to new research published today in Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association journal. This finding may be useful to help determine women's risk for heart disease and stroke, according to the study authors.
MedicalXpress

Metabolomic study links inhaled cortical steroid treatment for asthma to adrenal suppression

Inhaled cortical steroids (ICS) can help patients manage asthma symptoms, and recent updates to asthma treatment guidelines have expanded recommended, low-dose treatment. But concerns persist that ICS may reduce production of the steroid hormone cortisol in the body leading to adrenal suppression. While initial adrenal suppression symptoms are subtle, continued progression can lead to fatigue, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting and psychiatric symptoms.
ABOUT

POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

