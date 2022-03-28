ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions Will Be Featured In 17th Edition of Hard Knocks

By David Loaiza
 1 day ago
HBO Sports and NFL Films will partner with Detroit Lions for the 17th edition of the docu-series and Emmy Award winner show Hard Knocks, a show that will accompany the team during training camp as they prepare for the upcoming season. The five-episode season will debut on August 9...

