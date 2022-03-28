South Puget Sound Community College’s Trotter Named Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year, Foster and Hicks Make Second Team

The University of Findlay in Ohio is mourning the death of former starting offensive lineman Miles Davis, who was found dead in his home on Sunday. Davis played under head coach Rob Keys and was actually one of his first recruits to Findlay. Davis worked his way into the starting line-up his final season and helped lead his offense to average 477.5 yards and 36.1 points per game.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO