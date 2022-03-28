ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

South Puget Sound Community College’s Trotter Named Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year, Foster and Hicks Make Second Team

By Grant Clark
thurstontalk.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter registering one of its best season in recent memories, highlighted by a return to the postseason for the first time in six years, the South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) women’s basketball program received some much-deserved recognition from the Northwest Athletic Conference. Sharay Trotter was named the West Region’s Freshman...

www.thurstontalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former University of Findlay football’s starting offensive lineman Miles Davis found dead in Ohio

The University of Findlay in Ohio is mourning the death of former starting offensive lineman Miles Davis, who was found dead in his home on Sunday. Davis played under head coach Rob Keys and was actually one of his first recruits to Findlay. Davis worked his way into the starting line-up his final season and helped lead his offense to average 477.5 yards and 36.1 points per game.
FINDLAY, OH
Alamosa Valley Courier

Chairez named 1A Player of the Year as All-State teams announced

ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association released its All-State basketball teams on Friday with several players from the San Luis Valley being recognized. Garnering the highest honor of all of the SLV athletes was Sierra Grande High School senior Isiah Chairez, who was named the Class 1A Player of the Year. He averaged 21.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.6 blocked shots per game.
EDUCATION
Times-News

North Henderson volleyball coach receives state award

North Henderson volleyball coach Sue Moon was named as the 3-A Coach of the Year by the North Carolina Volleyball Coaches Association earlier this month at the association’s annual clinic at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of N.C. State. Moon directed the Knights to a 22-6 record in 2021 as North finished in...
NORTH HENDERSON, IL
Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley College baseball team wins twice

MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College baseball team swept a doubleheader Saturday against Wenatchee Valley. The Cardinals won 9-1 and 6-3. In the first game, the Cardinals broke open a 2-1 game with seven eighth-inning runs. Skagit Valley's Kyle Henington was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two...
MOUNT VERNON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thurston County, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington College Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
Local
Washington College Sports
Chronicle

Blazers’ 9-Game Win Streak Comes to an End

Centralia College baseball’s nine-game winning streak was finally snapped in a 5-3 loss to Clark College at Linn-Benton Community College Sunday in Albany, Oregon. The Blazers then tied Linn-Benton, 9-9, in 10 innings to cap the day. The Blazers pounded out 12 hits against the Roadrunners (13-4-1), led by Casen Taggert’s 3 for 5 performance at the plate with an absurd six RBIs.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Blazers Lose Two to SWOC

Centralia had a tough outing Saturday at Recreation Park, dropping a pair of NWAC South Conference softball games 15-0 and 12-2 to Southwest Oregon. Kylie Baker had two hits for the Blazers in the opener, but the Lakers racked up 17 hits and cruised to a win. Baker went 3...
CENTRALIA, WA
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Jessica Waters homers twice, Mt. Spokane softball beats Gonzaga Prep

Roundup of Monday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Mt. Spokane 23, Gonzaga Prep 2: Jessica Waters went 3 for 3 with two home runs and seven RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (3-3, 3-1) beat the Bullpups (1-5, 1-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Willow Almquist homered twice with four RBIs and Avery Erickson and Cassie Jay added homers for the Wildcats.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Beamer
KHQ Right Now

Girls track: Capsule for Greater Spokane League 2022 season

Capsules for 2022 girls track and field programs in the Greater Spokane League. Central Valley: Many personal bests came out of a second-place team performance at last year’s culminating championships that will translate into confidence for this year’s team. Junior hurdler Cassidy Haddad is at the forefront of a strong Bears team, having won the 100- and 300-meter hurdle titles last spring with personal-best times.
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

Another Letter Sent About Lia Thomas: NCAA World Reacts

Multiple letters have been sent to the NCAA this year regarding the Lia Thomas situation, with many supporting the Penn swimmer, while others have opposed her right to compete among female swimmers. Thomas, a transgender swimmer, previously competed for the men’s team. However, after transitioning and undergoing hormone therapy, she...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy