ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Police: No arrests in triple homicide case in Milwaukee

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1moXwG_0es065O700

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Autopsies are expected to be done Monday on the bodies of three men found fatally shot in a Milwaukee apartment building.

Police continue to investigate and say no arrests have been made. The victims were found Sunday.

On Monday, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Anthony Thompson, 26, Tyaries McKinney, 39, and Clarence Harris, 52.

Antonio Tate says the youngest victim was one of his best friends. Tate says he has lost other people who were close to him to gun violence.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke with grieving family members at the scene Sunday and called on the community to step up and prevent another family from feeling their pain.

Comments / 5

Guest
1d ago

This is really sad when shootings are an everyday occurrence in Milwaukee. I don’t understand why so many people are going totally off the rails.Prays for the families

Reply
4
Check out more stories from
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

7K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WISN

Three Milwaukee men killed in shooting

MILWAUKEE — Three men were killed Sunday morning in a shooting near 54th Street and Mill Road in Milwaukee, police said. The medical examiner's office told WISN 12 News it was called for a report of three dead men in a home. Police said all three victims are from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
Radar Online.com

Florida Mom Admits to Killing Daughter After Reporting Her Missing

A former Navy sailor told police her daughter was missing. Then they found the child’s malnourished and tortured remains buried in a shallow grave. Now, the mom faces the prospect of never walking free again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Brianna Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

2 teens arrested in kidnapping of 3-month-old boy, police say

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - The mother of a 3-month-old baby says two teenagers she let into her home took her son, and she wants them to get the maximum punishment. Back in his mother’s arms, everything is all right with 3-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr. after his kidnapping Wednesday in Milwaukee led to an Amber Alert. Two teenage girls, ages 14 and 16, were arrested 11 hours after the alert at a house where they were hiding with Anthony, police say.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bring Me The News

Ex-boyfriend charged in horrifying killing of woman at St. Paul workplace

Workers at a St. Paul warehouse watched in horror Tuesday morning as a fellow employee was killed by her former partner. Patrick M. Simmons was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County with second-degree murder in the grisly killing of Kelli Ranning Goodermont. Authorities had said the 44-year-old mother-of-three was reported on fire at 1700 Wynne Ave around 9 a.m. that day. Simmons was arrested shortly after, with police saying he'd left the murder scene to set his Bloomington home on fire.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Harris
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee double shooting near 76th and Good Hope

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened near 76th and Good Hope around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, March 27. The two Milwaukee men, ages 28 and 23 were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gun Violence#Mayor#Ap
CBS 58

Family confirms missing 30-year-old Joseph Dembosky found dead

OAK CREEK (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiners Office was called to the area near a search for 30-year old Joseph Dembosky, who was last seen at a Pilot gas station in Oak Creek on March 19. Family has confirmed that Dembosky was found dead during the course...
OAK CREEK, WI
CBS Chicago

Father of Salena Claybourne's girls was on the phone her when she was killed; 'I heard everything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When 35-year-old Salena Claybourne was shot and killed this week at a South Shore gas station, the father of her two children says he was on the phone with her at the time, and felt helpless as he heard the gunfire that took her life.Claybourne, a security guard at WGN-TV, was gunned down in the middle of the day at the Mobil gas station at 67th and Jeffery on Monday during a carjacking attempt. Antoine Moore, the father of her two daughters, said he's still in shock from the loss."The last words that she said was, 'Oh,...
CHICAGO, IL
WKRC

2 teen girls arrested for allegedly kidnapping a baby

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKRC/WISN/CNN Newsource) - A baby is back in his Milwaukee home after an AMBER alert was issued on Wednesday. His mom says two girls she let into her home took her baby, and that they should get the maximum punishment. Back in his mother's arms, everything is right...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Post

A landmark verdict in the George Floyd case confirms that police must stop crimes by fellow officers

Why is it that police officers, who have sworn an oath to uphold the law, just stand by and do nothing when a fellow officer engages in illegal conduct — such as making discriminatory arrests or using excessive force? That question has long been the elephant in the room in any discussion of police reform. That is why the conviction of three former Minneapolis police officers on federal charges that they violated the constitutional rights of George Floyd is significant. Officers are now on notice that their inaction in the face of wrongdoing puts them at risk not only of losing their jobs but also of being criminally charged. That has the potential to bring about needed change to hidebound police cultures.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Long Beach Tribune

Innocent teenager wrongly accused of shooting was arrested and offered free meal to confess the crime, he was 20 miles away from the crime scene, possible civil lawsuit

The family of the Black teenager, who was wrongly accused of shooting and later arrested for the incident spending two days in juvenile detention, is planning to file a civil lawsuit against the police department after it was discovered that the officers who arrested the teenager offered him a free meal to confess the crime he didn’t commit.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy