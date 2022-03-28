ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ION’s Salloum Announced as the Sujata G. Krishnan Endowed Chair in Neuroscience

Cover picture for the articleRIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has announced the appointment of Dr. Ihsan Salloum as the endowed chair in the Institute of Neuroscience benefiting the UTRGV School of Medicine. The university made the official announcement March 21, 2022, at the Rio Bank...

