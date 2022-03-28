ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

NCAR Fire: Containment jumps to 68% despite wind concerns

By Mitchell Byars
Colorado Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite some concerns about winds, firefighters were able to reach 68% containment on the NCAR Fire on Monday, with even more favorable weather set to move in on Tuesday. The Boulder Office of Emergency Management released the new containment number at 4:33 p.m. Monday. The fire had been at...

www.coloradodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Colorado wildfire forces evacuation orders for 19,000 people

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Authorities issued an evacuation order for 19,400 people Saturday near a fast-moving Colorado wildfire in rolling hills south of the college town of Boulder, not far from the site of a destructive 2021 blaze that leveled more than 1,000 homes. The wildfire was fueled by wind...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Firefighters In Boulder Rush To Protect Homes From NCAR Fire

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – As the NCAR Fire continued to burn on Saturday night, firefighters rushed to build a space separating the flames from homes in Boulder. The fire flared up near the south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, which is not directly in the wildfire’s path. (credit: CBS) Boulder officials said that the Table Mesa area in south Boulder and the Eldorado Canyon area were under a mandatory evacuation. The fire burned more than 120 acres and forced thousands of people out of their homes. #Boulder firefighters are working actively in the Stony Hill neighborhood and south to protect homes IF the winds shift west and cause the fire to spread toward the City of Boulder. (1/3) — Boulder Fire-Rescue (@boulder_fire) March 27, 2022 Firefighters spent time in the Stony Hill neighborhood as a precaution if the wind shifted west, pushing the fire toward the city. Right now, now structures have been damaged, and there are no reports of injuries.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

NCAR Fire: All Evacuations Lifted, Containment Stands At Around 35%

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – All evacuations at the NCAR Fire in Boulder were lifted Sunday at 5 p.m. Latest information on the size of the fire grew to nearly 190 acres and is 35% contained, as of 4:30 p.m. Officials previously said the fire was around 200 acres, but information from a multi-mission aircraft provided more accurate calculations. Boulder Office of Emergency Management asks residents to be alert if conditions change. (credit: CBS) Initially, 19,000 people and 8,000 homes had been told to evacuate. The American Red Cross says they provided shelter for 44 evacuees on Saturday night. The evacuations remain in place...
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Fire Hose#Firefighters#Containment#Ncar Fire#Boulder Fire Rescue#Incident
CBS Denver

Eldorado Climber Fall Turns Evacuation Mid-Rescue Due To NCAR Fire

By Anna Maria Basquez ELDORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Boulder County rescuers responded to a seriously-injured fallen Eldorado Canyon climber Saturday, using a highline during the transport and having to evacuate the area in amid the NCAR Fire evacuations. (credit: Rocky Mountain Rescue Group/Facebook) Drew Hildner, spokesman for Mountain Rescue Group, said the climber had fallen 30 feet, and it was an extended time before rescuers could get to them in the type of terrain the person was in. The NCAR fire evacuation took place mid-rescue. “The climbing in Eldorado Canyon is difficult in that it’s very blocky. Some people can have the long falls...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
natureworldnews.com

Heavier Storm to Bring Extreme Weather All Over American Northwest

After a storm passed through the Northwest on Saturday and Sunday, a second, heavier storm is anticipated to hit the region early next week, bringing flooding rain, severe winds, and mountain snow. First Two Storms. The first of two storms that delivered precipitation to the northwest United States dumped over...
MEDFORD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Crews contain fire under bridge in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Crews have contained a bridge fire on Sunday afternoon in Concord, police announced in a tweet. The fire happened on Monument Boulevard near Mohr Lane where officials said there was a fire under the bridge. As of 4:30 p.m., all roadways and streets have been cleared for travel. Earlier, officials asked […]
CONCORD, CA
KCRA.com

Crews contain house fire in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews have contained a house fire in Sacramento that sparked early Monday morning. The fire was at a home on the 500 block of Santiago Avenue. No injuries were reported in connection with the fire. The Sacramento Fire Department said the exposed apartment building nearby is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WVNS

UPDATE: Montgomery structure fire contained

MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — A large structure fire in Fayette County is considered contained, but not fully extinguished. Around five, Sunday afternoon, March 13, emergency responders arrived on site of the former Montgomery High school and city hall, which was engulfed in flames. Crews respond to fire at old Montgomery High School Montgomery Fire and […]
MONTGOMERY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy