POZ April/May 2022

POZ
POZ
 17 hours ago
Cover: Artist and HIV activist Ivy Kwan Arce shares her experience as a...

POZ

So Happy Together

I tested positive for HIV in 1992, but it took me several years to connect with others living with the virus. I spent those years mentally preparing to die by age 30. In the thick fog of my depression, finding community seemed pointless to me. That all changed after effective...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POZ

Everyday—April/May 2022

11 — The first issue of AIDS Treatment News, an influential biweekly newsletter by LGBT activist John S. James dedicated to educating people about HIV and AIDS, is released. (1986) 18 — National Transgender HIV Testing Day. 22 — Long-term survivor Julie Lewis (mother of musician Ryan Lewis)...
ADVOCACY
POZ

Pedro Zamora Scholarships Awarded to 11 Young HIV Leaders

Born on February 29, 1972, reality TV star and international AIDS activist Pedro Zamora would have turned 50 this week. But as the world witnessed in November 1994, he died of AIDS-related illness at age 22, one day after MTV aired the final episode of The Real World: San Francisco. The third season of the hit reality series had shot Zamora to stardom earlier that year, giving the gay Cuban American a platform to educate about HIV and stigma and LGBTQ issues.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
POZ

HIV Criminalization Awareness Day 2022

Monday, February 28, marks HIV Criminalization Awareness Day (HCAD) 2022. The first-annual event is spearheaded by the Sero Project, a nonprofit that fights HIV crime laws, along with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and other HIV advocacy groups across the globe. “This date is significant,” the organizers write, “in that...
SOCIETY
POZ

The Other Viral Pandemic

You’ve probably read about the national Ending the HIV Epidemic plan, launched in 2019 with the goal of reducing new HIV rates by 90% by 2030. Well, last year the federal government released a similar strategy for battling viral hepatitis. That nationwide effort aims to prevent new hepatitis cases, improve health outcomes and reduce health inequities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POZ

Dynamic Duets

The nonprofit Visual AIDS prints a series of breezy, informative art books titled Duets in which established artists and activists discuss either their own work or the work of an influential artist with HIV. A 2018 volume includes an intergenerational conversation between Kia LaBeija and Julie Tolentino, both dancers and artists whose work is informed by race, gender and HIV. (Tolentino also appears in our profile of artist Ivy Kwan Arce.)
VISUAL ART
POZ

Poet Sarah Frank Receives the Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award

Sarah Frank, a college freshman whose uses her voice and poetry to “raise greater awareness around stigma, bigotry, health and social justice,” is the second recipient of the Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award, announced the National AIDS Memorial, which spearheads the $5,000 prize with funding from ViiV Healthcare.
ENTERTAINMENT
POZ

Stay Strong

As a sex worker, Iya Dammons always lived in survival mode. She experienced homelessness and violence. But Dammons wouldn’t let that be her narrative—she had an idea for moving forward. “I wanted to empower my community,” says Dammons, a Black transgender activist from Baltimore. “This couldn’t be all...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
POZ

Love & Devotion

Whether it takes the form of self-love, the love of others or the love of community, love drives many of the efforts to combat HIV and stigma. Love helps us persevere through dark, challenging moments and enables us to visualize and achieve brighter tomorrows. And it’s love that inspires us to assist others on similar journeys.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POZ

An Artist, Prepared

When Kwan Bennett was diagnosed with HIV in 1993, she embraced AIDS activism, speaking out for women and children. She also began preparing her daughter, Kia LaBeija, who was born with HIV in 1990, for the inevitable loss of her mom. When Bennett died, in 2004, she left behind a series of notebooks, memories and lessons, including a love of documenting her own life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
psychologytoday.com

The Case for Decriminalizing Street Sales of Buprenorphine

Buprenorphine is a partial opioid agonist used to treat opioid use disorder. It helps people avoid opioids by reducing cravings and withdrawal. Rates of buprenorphine overdose are low. They accounted for less than 5 percent of overdose deaths in Tennessee in 2020. A recent study of 534 opioid-involved deaths found...
ECONOMY
POZ

A Woman’s Journey

Ivy Kwan Arce had been living in New York City for less than a year when in 1990, a poster on the subway caught her attention. It read, “Women don’t get AIDS—they just die from it.” The bottom of the poster included a list of HIV risk factors for women.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POZ

Women and HIV

Women in the United States have lower HIV rates than gay and bisexual men, but a substantial number are at risk of acquiring the virus—and that risk varies widely by race/ethnicity and geography. Fortunately, women respond equally well to antiretroviral treatment, and many could benefit from pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).
HOMELESS
POZ

Taking the First Step

By now, your New Year’s resolutions are likely a hazy memory. But if you resolved to move more, here’s some motivation. On average, people aging with HIV took 1,630 fewer steps a day than their HIV-negative peers, according to a study published in Research in Nursing & Health.
FITNESS
POZ

Stigma Sucks

I was all set to chill out and play some video games, and then a gossip site ran a story suggesting that Kanye West is telling people that Pete Davidson has AIDS. I know, that’s a lot to take in. Just focus on someone using AIDS as an attempt at slander.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POZ

59% of Trans Women With HIV Are Undetectable

Well, there’s certainly room for improvement, according to a recent systematic review and meta-analysis. Jeffrey Becasen, MPH, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and colleagues analyzed 50 studies that included more than 11,000 transgender people with HIV—mostly trans women—in 24 U.S. cities and one territory dating back to 1997. There were not enough data on HIV outcomes among transgender men and nonbinary people to conduct a separate analysis for these groups.
HEALTH
POZ

POZ

