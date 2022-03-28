POZ April/May 2022

Born on February 29, 1972, reality TV star and international AIDS activist Pedro Zamora would have turned 50 this week. But as the world witnessed in November 1994, he died of AIDS-related illness at age 22, one day after MTV aired the final episode of The Real World: San Francisco. The third season of the hit reality series had shot Zamora to stardom earlier that year, giving the gay Cuban American a platform to educate about HIV and stigma and LGBTQ issues.

