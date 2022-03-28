ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I&M announces upcoming transmission network project

By Shwetha Sundarrajan
 1 day ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–Fort Wayne’s electrical grid is going to see some improvements starting as soon as 2024, according to a release from Indiana Michigan Power.

The $38 million investment aims to replace 12 miles of aging power lines and outdated structures, upgrading the Grabill Substation located off Antwerp Road in Cedar Creek Township, and replacing about 6 miles of wire on existing structures.

Repairs are scheduled to start by spring 2024 and end by fall 2025.

