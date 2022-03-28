I&M announces upcoming transmission network project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–Fort Wayne’s electrical grid is going to see some improvements starting as soon as 2024, according to a release from Indiana Michigan Power.

The $38 million investment aims to replace 12 miles of aging power lines and outdated structures, upgrading the Grabill Substation located off Antwerp Road in Cedar Creek Township, and replacing about 6 miles of wire on existing structures.

Repairs are scheduled to start by spring 2024 and end by fall 2025.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.