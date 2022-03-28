Franklin Street railroad crossing closed

Kansas City Southern Railroad has some work to do, but they will have to close a couple of heavily traveled Bossier City Roads in order to get that work done. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, beginning this Saturday, March 26, LA 72, which is Old Minden Road, south of I-20, will be closed at the Railroad Crossing in Bossier City.

