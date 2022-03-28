Judith Eimen

CNN — The US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines to allow adults 50 and older to get a second booster as early as four months after their first booster dose of any Covid-19 vaccine. The move extends...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s pledge to scale back some military operations in Ukraine drew skepticism, a bitter reality check in a rare moment of optimism five weeks into what has devolved into a bloody war of attrition. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there was no reason to...
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday sidestepped a question about reports that he declined a call from then-President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, emphasizing that the last time he spoke to the former president was in December 2020. “I've said repeatedly the last time I spoke to the...
Recent surges of COVID-19 cases around the world have brought on questions and concerns about one particular sub variant of the virus — BA.2. BA.2, along with its sister variants BA.1 and BA.3, are all different versions of the omicron strain. BA.1, the most common of the three variants after omicron, was first discovered in November, was effectively the sole cause of the large spike in coronavirus cases around the world in December and January.
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II walked into Westminster Abbey through a side door Tuesday, making good on her wish to attend a service of thanksgiving for her beloved husband Prince Philip. The monarch entered the church on the arm of her second son, Prince Andrew, then separated from...
The contempt charges forwarded by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are piling up at the Justice Department, and it’s clear that hopeful lawmakers have been losing their patience. The committee forwarded the recommendation Monday night to seek charges against Dan Scavino, Trump’s former...
Russian forces have kept up a ruthless bombardment of the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, despite official statements claiming that Russian troops are withdrawing from Kyiv and Chernihiv to refocus on the eastern Donbas region, Kyiv residents tell Fox News. "After their statements yesterday nothing has changed at all," Maryan...
Ukrainian and Russian officials signaled an openness to compromise during the first round of high-stakes negotiations in Turkey on Tuesday, but U.S. officials expressed some doubt over Moscow’s suggestions of a potential military drawdown. Key hurdles risk collapsing the negotiations, which are aimed at getting Moscow to cease its...
The simmering debate over Justice Clarence Thomas ’s judicial ethics is shaping up as a midterm election issue, with lawmakers on both sides setting up their positions. Thomas is facing growing calls from Democrats to recuse himself from any Supreme Court cases that are tied to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol since the revelation that his wife, Ginni Thomas, sought to overturn former President Trump ’s electoral defeat.
