Melinda French Gates has an important message for her fellow billionaires: You can—and should—donate half your wealth. In an interview that aired on CBS Mornings on Thursday, the 57-year-old spoke to host Gayle King about her ongoing commitment to philanthropy. It was French Gates' first TV interview since her widely publicized divorce from Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates, which became official last August. In addition to addressing rumors of her ex-husband's infidelity and interactions with Jeffrey Epstein during the interview, she also discussed a comment she made in her first individual Giving Pledge letter, which calls on billionaires to commit the majority of their wealth to philanthropy.

ADVOCACY ・ 22 DAYS AGO