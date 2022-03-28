ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

State Police ID Driver Killed On I-295 In South Jersey

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwn0H_0es05Hmx00
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

Authorities have released the name of a Camden County man killed when his car struck a concrete barrier in Salem County.

Anthony Joy Jr., 58, of Pine Hill, was driving a Nissan Sentra south on Interstate 295 in Carneys Point Township shortly before 8 a.m. on March 20, according to Trooper Charles Marchan, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

In the area of milepost 1.3 the Nissan struck a curbed median and concrete barrier, Marchan said.

Joy was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Comments / 5

PHILADELPHIA, PA
