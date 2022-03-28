ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

For plant geneticists, some genes are double the trouble

By Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory
Phys.org
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen plant geneticists find a gene that improves crop yields, they want to try to insert that same change into other crops. But Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Professor and HHMI Investigator Zachary Lippman cautions that just knowing what a single gene does is not enough. He discovered that it pays to...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Body temperature is a more important modulator of lifespan than metabolic rate in two small mammals

The relationships between metabolic rate, body temperature (Tb), body composition and ageing are complex, and not fully resolved. In particular, Tb and metabolic rate often change in parallel, making disentangling their effects difficult. Here we show that in both sexes of mice and hamsters exposure to a temperature of 32.5"‰Â°C leads to a reduced lifespan, coincident with lowered metabolic rate and elevated Tb with no change in body composition. We exploit the unique situation that when small mammals are exposed to hot ambient temperatures their Tb goes up, at the same time that their metabolic rate goes down, allowing us to experimentally separate the impacts of Tb and metabolic rate on lifespan. The impact of ambient temperature on lifespan can be reversed by exposing the animals to elevated heat loss by forced convection, which reverses the effect on Tb but does not affect metabolic rate, demonstrating the causal effect of Tb on lifespan under laboratory conditions for these models. The impact of manipulations such as calorie restriction that increase lifespan may be mediated via effects on Tb, and measuring Tb may be a useful screening tool for putative therapeutics to extend the human lifespan.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists discover a new kind of cell death linked to copper

Copper is an essential element of life from bacteria and fungi to plants and animals. In humans, it binds to enzymes to help blood clot, hormones mature, and cells process energy. But too much copper kills cells—and now scientists have figured out how. Researchers at the Broad Institute of...
CANCER
Phys.org

A strange monopole observed in diamond: When string theory inspires quantum simulation

Theoretical physicists routinely introduce fictitious particles and fields in their calculations, in view of completing a theory or simply to make it more elegant. A striking example concerns the magnetic monopole imagined by Dirac in 1931: a point-like source of magnetic field, which is absent in classical electromagnetism. While the Dirac monopole was never observed in nature, it appears artificially in various physical settings, in particular, in the solid state.
PHYSICS
MedicalXpress

Fruit fly study uncovers functional significance of gene mutations associated with autism

About 1 in 44 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) by the age of 8, according to the 2018 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance. How a child's DNA contributes to the development of ASD has been more of a mystery. Recently, clinicians and scientists have looked more closely at new, or de novo, DNA changes, meaning they only are present in affected individuals but not in the parents. Researchers have seen that these changes could be responsible for about 30% of ASD. However, which de novo variants play a role in causing ASD remains unknown.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Mutations#Plant#Nature Plants#Gene Editing#Hhmi
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Reverse Aging and Extend Lifespan of Mice in a New Study

The aging process or cellular degeneration seemed to have stopped on mice that became the subject of a successful new anti-aging study on cellular rejuvenation therapy. Scientists were able to partially reverse the aging process and extend the lifespan of mice during their anti-aging experiment. The scientists used the method...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Hawaiian-Emperor undersea mystery revealed with supercomputers

The Hawaiian-Emperor seamount chain spans almost four thousand miles from the Hawaiian Islands to the Detroit Seamount in the north Pacific, an L- shaped chain that goes west then abruptly north. The 60-degree bend in the line of mostly undersea mountains and volcanic islands has puzzled scientists since it was first identified in the 1940s from the data of numerous echo sounding ships.
TECHNOLOGY
technologynetworks.com

"Supercharging" Cancer-Fighting T Cells

Yale scientists have identified a way to “supercharge” tumor-attacking T cells, a finding that may not only improve the effectiveness of a promising type of cell-based cancer immunotherapy but also expand the number of cancers it can treat. Their findings are published March 10 in the journal Cell...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Researchers discover a mysterious type of wave in the sun with unexplained speed

Researchers from NYU Abu Dhabi's (NYUAD) Center for Space Science have discovered a new set of waves in the sun that, unexpectedly, appear to travel much faster than predicted by theory. In the study "Discovery of high-frequency-retrograde vorticity waves in the sun," published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the researchers—led...
ASTRONOMY
studyfinds.org

‘Invisibility cloak’ for cancer drugs successfully delivers bacteria to kill tumors

NEW YORK — An “invisibility cloak” for cancer drugs could be the new secret weapon that kills life-threatening tumors. Engineering researchers from Columbia University say this invention hides good bacteria from the immune system, enabling these substances to reach tumors undetected. The masked probiotic could revolutionize cancer...
CANCER
Phys.org

Reality check: what the path to a 1.5C world looks like

The world needs to rapidly purge fossil fuels from its energy mix if it is to have any hope of limiting global warming enough to avoid disastrous climate impacts, according to a prominent climate scientist. University of Manchester professor Kevin Anderson is lead author of Tuesday's report from the Tyndall...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

How have red fox populations changed over time in Western Europe?

Over several decades, Western Europe experienced an outbreak of rabies in forests that was eliminated through a program involving red fox vaccination campaigns. A study published in Mammal Review reveals that after the campaigns, red fox populations became larger than before, followed by an emergence of urban fox populations throughout Europe. Rabies vaccination was not the direct cause of this demographic explosion, however, as rabies-free areas also experienced it.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

New opportunities for light-based tumor treatment with an "iron fist"

The exploration of visible and near-infrared photons (henceforth, light) for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes is motivated by several considerations. For starter, the use of non-ionizing radiation has great appeal from a safety standpoint, reducing the need for protective measures or equipment on the patient and operator ends alike. Light sources and optical detectors are much more accessible and affordable than X-ray, magnetic resonance, and nuclear-medicine systems for imaging and therapy, both in terms of acquisition and maintenance. The real-time capabilities of light-based imaging approaches are another alluring aspect. The implementation of ever less invasive endoscopes and catheters1, then, alleviates the Achille's heel of these techniques: the shallow penetration depth achievable-usually less than 1"‰cm.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Modern animal life could have origins in delta

The ancestors of many animal species alive today may have lived in a delta in what is now China, new research suggests. The Cambrian Explosion, more than 500 million years ago, saw the rapid spread of bilaterian species—symmetrical along a central line, like most of today's animals (including humans).
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists discover how molecule becomes anticancer weapon

Years of toil in the laboratory have revealed how a marine bacterium makes a potent anti-cancer molecule. The anti-cancer molecule salinosporamide A, also called Marizomb, is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glioblastoma, a brain cancer. Scientists now for the first time understand the enzyme-driven process that activates the molecule.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

How the gut communicates with the brain

How the 'second brain' – the enteric nervous system in our gut—communicates with our first brain has been one of the most challenging questions faced by enteric neuroscientists, until now. New research from Flinders University has discovered how specialized cells within the gut can communicate with both the...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The first stages of DNA evolution

One fundamental question in the field of the Origin of Life is how the first molecules of DNA replicated and evolved on the primordial Earth, more than 4 billion years ago. Before the emergence of the first cells or any other form of compartmentalization, DNA and RNA molecules were likely dissolved into water ponds or into pores of rock filled with water and gas: ubiquitous conditions on a volcanic Earth. The high volcanic activity and the high temperatures were responsible for an atmosphere extremely rich in CO2. The concentration of carbon dioxide was about 25,000 times higher than today.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Eye size of deep-sea shrimp reveals secrets of the deep

Different species of deep-sea shrimp have evolved to have different sized eyes to best see one another, according to new research. Florida International University (FIU) marine scientists Heather Bracken-Grissom and Lorian Schweikert—a former FIU distinguished postdoctoral scientist and current assistant professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington—have found that in the case of deep-sea sergestid shrimps, the eyes are windows to the secret of life in the deep sea.
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

Worms Could "Sniff" Out Lung Cancer In New Diagnostic Device

Microscopic worms can “smell” lung cancer, and scientists have harnessed this ability to create a potentially life-saving device. The so-called “worm-on-a-chip” could one day be used to detect cancer in its very early stages. Move over dogs, the roundworm C. elegans is the new cancer-sniffing maestro....
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy