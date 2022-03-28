After Dramatic Oscars Moment, Jada Pinkett Smith Shimmers in Gold Dress & Cape With Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article.

Jada Pinkett Smith glimmered in her second outfit of Oscars night at Vanity Fair’s after-party.

The actress arrived on the red carpet following the Academy Awards, where she wore an emerald green dress from Jean Paul Gaultier, and then changed into a stunning sparkly gown for the second event. Her fitted gold sequin strapless dress featured a nude cape over her shoulders that tied at her neck and flowed effortlessly on the red carpet. She added earrings to her look as well as a few chunky rings.

Pinkett Smith attended the after-party with her husband, Will, and their children Willow, Jaden. Trey, Will’s eldest son from a previous marriage, also joined them. Will accepted the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in “King Richard” earlier in the evening. The first-time Oscar winner caused quite the stir after slapping presenter Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. The actress previously revealed she cut her hair after learning of her alopecia condition.

The Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards , which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

