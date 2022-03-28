ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

After Dramatic Oscars Moment, Jada Pinkett Smith Shimmers in Gold Dress & Cape With Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u69pW_0es058vf00

Click here to read the full article.

Jada Pinkett Smith glimmered in her second outfit of Oscars night at Vanity Fair’s after-party.

The actress arrived on the red carpet following the Academy Awards, where she wore an emerald green dress from Jean Paul Gaultier, and then changed into a stunning sparkly gown for the second event. Her fitted gold sequin strapless dress featured a nude cape over her shoulders that tied at her neck and flowed effortlessly on the red carpet. She added earrings to her look as well as a few chunky rings.

Pinkett Smith attended the after-party with her husband, Will, and their children Willow, Jaden. Trey, Will’s eldest son from a previous marriage, also joined them. Will accepted the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in “King Richard” earlier in the evening. The first-time Oscar winner caused quite the stir after slapping presenter Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. The actress previously revealed she cut her hair after learning of her alopecia condition.

The Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards , which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

Click here to see more stars on Vanity Fair’s after-party red carpet.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 376

WildCard64
14h ago

She shoulda went home.. how much more could she have Will come out of his character for. She doesn't have a fatal disease. Her disrespectfully & unnecessarily rolling her eyes caused a historical event of real disrespect... for what🤔 Chris Rock said absolutely Nothing Wrong. Period. He walks away with the Real Man Award.💖

Reply(22)
242
JuneT
14h ago

He never mentioned her hair, all he said was G.I. Jane 2. So if she took it as him comparing her to Demi Moore she should have been happy because Demi was hot in G.I.Jane. She can't handle a compliment.

Reply(10)
136
Billie Pablo
15h ago

Will Smith win to put his hands on a white Comedian like that I seriously doubt it... And secondly he was already laughing at the joke... Jada rolls her eyes and sics him on Chris Rock and then he turns into a mensurian husband

Reply(13)
130
Related
ETOnline.com

Jaden Smith Speaks Out After Dad Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars

Jaden Smith is speaking out after his father, Will Smith's, show-stopping moment at the 2022 Oscars. Jaden took to Twitter after his dad won the Oscar for Best Actor, following the moment where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, and Jaden's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jada Pinkett Smith Shines in Gold Gown with Will Smith at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith shone brightly at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a sharp new look with husband Will Smith. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Halle Berry, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith. The “Matrix” star hit the red carpet in a sharp gold gown. The strapless number featured a textured column silhouette. Gleaming diamond bracelets, stud earrings and a sparkling beaded headpiece completed Smith’s ensemble. When it came to footwear, Smith’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, it’s likely the star wore a pair of strappy sandals or...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Zendaya
Person
Regina King
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Katie Holmes
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Her Sister in a Show-Stopping Ombre Dress

Sandra Bullock turned heads at her latest red carpet appearance—all thanks to her stunning ensemble and a very special guest. The 57-year-old actress recently attended the premiere of her latest film, The Lost City, and stepped out in a ruffled pink ombre dress by Elie Saab, complete with a plunging neckline and a gravity-defying split. Bullock completed the outfit with a black blazer and matching heels, but her stylish ensemble isn't the only thing that caught our attention. The star brought her little sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, as her date.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Willow Smith Delivers Dark Glamour in Bejeweled Crop Top & 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Family

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith brought subversive style to Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. The musician hit the red carpet with family members Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith (Will’s eldest child from a previous marriage) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black crop top. Her ensemble featured a high neckline with a large front cutout, which gained major glamour from long silver sleeves cut in diamond patterns and embellished with large red gems. Her look was further streamlined with a matching...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Dress#Strapless Dress#Vanity Fair Oscars Party#Vanity Fair#The Academy Awards#The Performing Arts
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett Smith Glows With Will Smith In A Deep Green Gown With Massive Train At The Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith sparkled alongside her Best Actor hopeful hubby Will Smith on the Oscars red carpet!. Jada Pinkett Smith has been by her husband, Will Smith‘s side all awards season long, and she wasn’t going to miss the biggest one of the year — the Oscars! The Red Table Talk host wore a stunning deep green gown with a high neck and long sleeves. The dress featured a massive, full train and the bodice was tight and ruched through the center. Will looked handsome in a dapper suit for the evening.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry Talked to Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap at the Oscars

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars Sunday night, Smith was approached by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who appeared to be comforting Smith during the commercial break after the altercation. According to Variety, Washington and Perry were seen talking to Smith, who slapped Rock after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. It was also reported that Smith's publicist, Meredith O. Sullivan, came by at the commercial break to have a discussion. Additionally, Oscar producer Will Packer also visited Smith before the King Richard star won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' dad, Richard Williams.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Let It All Hang Out In A Low-Cut Sparkly Dress At The SAG Awards—She’s Never Looked Better!

We were right to eagerly await Lady Gaga’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards arrival, as the 35-year-old performer basically shut down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping appearance! The singer and actress was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, so she undoubtedly had to make a bold statement with her outfit of choice!
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Blake Lively Was A Total Knock Out In A Body-Hugging Cut-Out Dress On The Red Carpet—We’re Speechless!

From shimmering bralettes at Fashion Week to sexy high-slit gowns on the red carpet, Blake Lively‘s style has been on a roll lately— and she’s not stopping anytime soon!. The Gossip Girl icon arrived at the 2022 Gem Awards in New York City last week wearing a show-stopping skintight black dress from Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2021 collection. A major highlight of her all-black ensemble and dress was its sultry plunging neckline and ab-baring cut-out, which helped flaunt her svelte, toned and incredible figure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Aaron Rogers Reunites Again With Shailene Woodley After Reports They Are Working On Reconciling

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were spotted enjoying some time playing games at a casino and then attending a wine tasting in California with friends. It looks like things are all good between Aaron Rodgers, 38, and Shailene Woodley, 30, and they’re enjoying quite a bit of time together again. The quarterback and actress, who reportedly split in Feb. after getting engaged, were seen showing off PDA at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez on Friday and then a wine tasting at Demetria Winery in Los Olivos on Saturday, according to TMZ. In a photo reportedly taken during the outing, Aaron can be seen relaxing at a table with people while wearing sunglasses as Shailene sits beside him.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

103K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy