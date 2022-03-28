Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed VC Fund to Invest $45M into Circularity
Click here to read the full article.
Regeneration.VC closed a $45 million inaugural fund that it intends to use “to supercharge consumer-powered innovation.”This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal
- Violet Grey Exec Talks Farfetch Goal to 'Be More Circular Than Linear'
- Thredup CEO on Greenwashing, Regulation and Resale's Next Act
- Consumers Name Their Top 5 Sustainable Fashion Companies
Comments / 0