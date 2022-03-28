ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IL

Police officer shot following chase, suspect arrested

By Bradley Zimmerman
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxMYh_0es04yL300

BROWN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois police officer is recovering from a serious gunshot wound he suffered Saturday night while arresting a man.

The man who police say shot the officer, 29-year-old Daniel Payne of Greenbrier, Tenn., was arrested and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer.

Payne was pulled over in Mendosia Saturday night, but he sped away from the traffic stop. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies pursued Payne through two counties until he crashed in Brown County.

As officers were approaching Payne’s wrecked car, he began shooting at them, hitting an officer of the Chapin Police Department. Officers returned fire and Payne surrendered.

The injured officer, a 39-year-old man with seven years of service, is being treated at an area hospital.

Payne is being held in the Schuyler County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage

6K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KLTV

2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Both doctors shot in a Smith County dental office incident have died, according to the sheriff’s office. The men were shot by Steven Alexander Smith, 40, who is charged with capital murder, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Larry Christian. Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, IL
State
Illinois State
Brown County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

8-year-old found in Merced home is missing girl, coroner says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The eight-year-old girl found dead in a Merced home on Friday has been identified as Sophia Mason, the same girl who was reported missing by officials the same day, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner. Officers with Merced Police Department say they were contacted by officers with Hayward Police Department […]
MERCED, CA
Neshoba Democrat

2 charged in high-speed casino chase

Two people have been charged in a high-speed chase into Leake County that inured two Sheriff’s deputies last month, the authorities said. Angela Whitehead, 30, of 4160 New Hope Road, Lexington, was arrested and charged with felony pursuit, DUI, two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, improper passing and possession of marijuana in a a vehicle, officials said.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Central Illinois#Wcia
San Angelo LIVE!

Jury Trial Day 2 Reveals Gruesome Details of How Carlos Galvan was Killed

SAN ANGELO, TX – The second day of the state vs Nathanial Gonzalez's manslaughter trial was filled with witness statements from detectives with the San Angelo Police Department. Gonzalez, 21, of San Angelo, is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Carlos Galvan. To catch up on what happened on...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Shropshire Star

Six teenagers arrested after 15-year-old killed in US school shooting

The suspects, all from Des Moines, Iowa, are charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. US authorities have arrested six teenagers, including a 14-year-old, over a drive-by shooting outside a school that killed a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounded two female teenagers. The suspects, all from Des...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked in Jail

One of Young Dolph's suspected killers apparently has some enemies behind bars ... because he was recently attacked by another inmate. Justin Johnson, who is in custody on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee's Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call Friday ... his attorney tells TMZ.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Kansas City businessman shot to death at gas pump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police on Tuesday released the name of the man shot and killed at a gas station Monday afternoon in Kansas City, and it’s a local remodeling businessman. The homicide victim was identified as Kirk Whittaker, 34, of Kansas City. Whittaker ran Whittaker Remodeling LLC,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Angelo LIVE!

Capital Murder Suspect Transferred to the Tom Green County Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect was transferred into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday from the Taylor County Jail in Abilene. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on Mar. 2 at 11:20 a.m., Amethyst Deanda was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder. San Angelo LIVE! first reported that Deanda was arrested in Abilene on Feb. 21. For more see: 17-Year-Old Girl Arrested and Charged with Capital Murder in Tom Green County Deanda, 18, of Abilene, was indicted by Tom Green County Jury for playing a role in the death of…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
FOX4 News Kansas City

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Long Beach Tribune

Innocent teenager wrongly accused of shooting was arrested and offered free meal to confess the crime, he was 20 miles away from the crime scene, possible civil lawsuit

The family of the Black teenager, who was wrongly accused of shooting and later arrested for the incident spending two days in juvenile detention, is planning to file a civil lawsuit against the police department after it was discovered that the officers who arrested the teenager offered him a free meal to confess the crime he didn’t commit.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy