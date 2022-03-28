ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RB Ronald Jones anticipates success with Chiefs

By Juan Cisneros
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs added another offensive weapon this offseason by signing running back Ronald Jones .

Jones, who played four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won Super Bowl LV against the Chiefs, will share a backfield with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was picked by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU.

“I think it’s going to be a great one-two punch,” Jones said. “He’s very athletic, got a great skillset as well. It’ll be great to see him work in-person and going in and competing.”

RoJo joins one of the top offenses in the league over the last few years and said he looks forward to using his skillset to play his part.

Valdes-Scantling says Tyreek Hill trade was ‘a huge factor’ in joining Chiefs

“I think they fit very well, talking to Coach Reid] and Coach EB. Just seeing the things they do with running backs, I think my skillset translates perfectly,” Jones said. “In a system like this, everybody’s going to eat. I’m just looking forward to getting opportunities and getting out there and making the most of them.”

With the Buccaneers, Jones rushed for 2,174 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.

In 2019 and 2020, he surpassed the 1,000-plus total yards threshold.

Jones joins his former USC teammate wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as an offseason acquisition in Kansas City. The Super Bowl champion running back anticipates the duo will help the Chiefs continued success.

“JuJu is physical, great athlete, great in space. Yeah, it’s going to be interesting to see and I’m excited to get to work with him again. We bring a lot of success wherever we go, so I’ll be anticipating that,” Jones said.

The Chiefs will play the Buccaneers in 2022, giving Jones a chance to play against his former team.

FOX Sports

AP source: Chiefs add RB Ronald Jones amid busy offseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Ronald Jones to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday, adding some depth behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the running back room. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity...
NFL
