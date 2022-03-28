ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luis Robert is finding his power stroke and feeling 'very good' as Opening Day nears

By Bruce Levine
 17 hours ago

(670 The Score) – White Sox center fielder Luis Robert has found his power stroke in spring training.

Robert hit a combined three homers in Cactus League play Saturday and Sunday, and he’s feeling “very good” at the plate this spring – even as the long ball isn’t his focus. Robert hadn’t homered this spring until Saturday.

“I am not concerned about the homers,” Robert said. “I know I have power, and I always try to make hard contact with my swing. When I am able to do that consistently, the homers are going to be there. That is something I am not concerned with right now.”

Robert, 24, hit .338 with 13 homers, 43 RBIs and a .946 OPS in 68 games in 2021, when he missed a significant period of time with a torn hip flexor.

He’s healthy now, and it’s leading to plenty of hype. Many scouts believe Robert will be an MVP candidate if he stays healthy.

“Hearing that is definitely motivation,” Robert said. “I try not to think about that. I know I have the ability to do good things out on the field. I try to stay within that and not push beyond anything else. I just go out and do my best to perform.”

White Sox manager Tony La Russa would prefer to tamp down the MVP talk and let the young Robert be himself, but he understands how talented Robert is.

“He could be distracted by it, but everyone – including the fans – know he is a gifted player,” La Russa said. “I feel he has a lot of maturity and is not a young guy that will be easily distracted and think the game is easier than it supposed to be. He is very impressive.”

Robert credited his teammates for keeping the mood light and providing support through ups and downs.

"That relationship and friendship I think is a key part of us getting the results we have been getting on the field the last couple of years,” Robert said. “Hopefully that will be the case this season too. Even when you have a bad day or are experiencing a bad moment, you can count on them. They will be there to support you. We all just try to make fun of each other, and that adds to the chemistry of a family feeling we have created in the clubhouse. This helps us feel we can accomplish anything we set our minds to.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine .

