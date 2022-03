Local collegiate rowers earned places among the top performers at this weekend’s San Diego Crew Classic on Mission Bay. After the UC San Diego men’s rowing team’s third Varsity 8 cruised to victory by over 15 seconds, the second Varsity 8 mounted an intense sprint to the finish. It proved successful as they came from behind to win the Tritons’ second trophy at the classic.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO