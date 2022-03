AUBURN, Ga. — Gwinnett County Firefighters said one person died in a late Friday night fire at an Auburn home. The fire reportedly broke out sometime after 11 p.m. at the home on Hayes Road near the community of Auburn. Firefighters said they got a 9-1-1 call from a neighbor who reported hearing a loud “pop” and then walked outside to see the home blanketed in heavy smoke.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO