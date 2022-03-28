One person charged after gunshot fired in movie theater

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting on the east side of Columbus Sunday afternoon, according to Columbus Police. CPD said that the shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Brookway Road around 12:03 p.m. Sunday. The victim was shot in the shoulder and was transported to Grant Medical […]
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene of a fatal accident Monday that took place in West County. The coroner was called to the 13000 block of Ridge Road in West Springfield just after 4 p.m. on March 21. According to state police, the driver of a pickup truck entered the intersection and […]
A 48-year-old Palmyra man was killed early Saturday morning by gunshots fired into his home, authorities announced. Timothy Thomas was in his living room on the 400 block of Cinnaminson Avenue when multiple shots were fired into his home at around 2:30 a.m., according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell. Thomas was struck in the chest and taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. He was pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person of interest was detained after the Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte was evacuated due to a report of shots being fired, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the store, located at 3200 Wilkinson Boulevard, Sunday for a reported assault with a...
The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
New details have been released about the investigation into the death of a 14-year-old boy who fell from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. Missouri teen Tyre Sampson was visiting ICON Park in Orlando on Thursday when he boarded the Orlando FreeFall ride, a 430-foot drop tower, around 11 p.m.
A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been charged in a late February shooting within the city. Police say back on February 23rd, at around 7:30 PM, officers found a 41-year-old man in the area of Central Avenue and Henry Johnson Boulevard who had been shot in the torso and hand.
SAND LAKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested and charged two people they say are responsible for shooting and killing a dog. Christopher S. Spencer, 57, of Averill Park is accused of shooting and killing the dog,. 44-year-old Gretchen Eddy of Troy is accused of failing...
Troy, WRGB — Troy first responders were called to a house fire around 3:15 Sunday morning. It was a two-alarm, and a woman had to be taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. However, prior to the fire, it was already a busy night. It all started around...
LINCOLN, Neb. — One person was injured after a house fire in Lincoln on Sunday, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue. Around 11:30 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire and people needing to be rescued near South 19th and F streets. Crews reported heavy smoke and fire on the front of the structure upon arrival.
AUBURN, Ga. — Gwinnett County Firefighters said one person died in a late Friday night fire at an Auburn home. The fire reportedly broke out sometime after 11 p.m. at the home on Hayes Road near the community of Auburn. Firefighters said they got a 9-1-1 call from a neighbor who reported hearing a loud “pop” and then walked outside to see the home blanketed in heavy smoke.
TROY, NY (WRGB) — The Bradley Bar owner Vic Christopher says he believes Saturday night’s deadly shooting at the bar was a targeted attack. “We had a special event in the bar, which is not typical for us,” said Christopher. “Everyone is a regular, they know one another but there were some people that managed to sneak in and I believe this was a calculated, familiar feud that came to a very tragic end yesterday.”
COBLESKILL, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have charged a Fulton man, accused of striking multiple buildings with gunfire. Investigators say 53-year-old Brian Goodrich was arrested, accused of firing a gun from his vehicle on West Fulton Road. Police say bullets struck the West Fulton Firehouse, a neighboring...
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A police officer opened fire at a Burlington home early Wednesday morning amid an altercation between two men at the residence. Officers with the Burlington Police Department were called at 4:18 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of S. Sellars Mill Road in response to a call from a resident requesting an emergency police response after finding a man that had forced entry into his home and was acting erratically.
Albany, NY (WRGB) — According to Albany PD, Shiron Clayton, 39 was arrested after he was found with a loaded handgun following a shooting incident late Saturday night has been arrested. On Saturday, March 26, 2022 around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of South Pearl Street...
TULSA, Okla. — One man is in the hospital after the house he was staying at caught fire Tuesday morning. Paramedics were conducting CPR on the man when FOX23 got to the scene near East 11th Street and South Yale Avenue in midtown Tulsa. Tulsa fire was called to...
Comments / 0