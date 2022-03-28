ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, MO

Drugs found in car during Clark County traffic stop, deputies say

By KTVO News Desk
ktvo.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEAR KAHOKA, Missouri — A traffic stop in Clark County landed a Quincy man behind bars on multiple drug charges. On Thursday at approximately 3:40 p.m., a Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated the traffic stop on a vehicle travelling east on U.S. Highway 136 near Kahoka Missouri. The vehicle’s speed was...

ktvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with rape of intellectually disabled woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Clark County, MO
Clark County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Kahoka, MO
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
SCDNReports

Martin County EMT Arrested

Martin County- Indiana State Police Detective, Sergeant David Mitchell filed for and received an arrest warrant for Matthew Ray Copeland, 29, of Shoals, following an investigation into a Battery that allegedly occurred on October 15, 2021, in Martin County.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Marijuana#Ecstasy#Clark County Sheriff#Natas Trendon Reed#Sheriff
KCRG.com

Des Moines woman sentenced to 30 years for dragging Washington Police officer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison after dragging a Washington Police officer for several blocks in a stolen car. In August 2020, 43-year-old Mary Bella Brooks was stopped by a Washington Police officer. During the stop the officer discovered Brooks was driving a stolen car and asked her to step out of the vehicle. Brooks refused and instead put the car in drive. The officer attempted to stop Brooks from driving away, but Brooks accelerated with the officer holding onto the car.
DES MOINES, IA
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Herald and News

Police dog sniffs out crystal meth, two men arrested

Two men face drug trafficking charges after a police dog named Trapper sniffed out suspected crystal meth in a car, according to police. The K-9 cop helped police discover the alleged methamphetamine during a search on March 19. Luis Pacheco-Lopez, 40 of Medford, and Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Park, California,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KWQC

Man charged with possessing crystal methamphetamine, fleeing from Macomb police

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - Macomb police arrested a man for possession of crystal methamphetamine after fleeing from police Tuesday. Larry K. Knotts, 34, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, methamphetamine trafficking, obstructing justice/evidence destruction, aggravated fleeing/eluding, endangering the life or health of a child and obstructing identification. A Macomb officer...
MACOMB, IL
The Independent

SC deputies shoot and kill man, saying he fought officers

A South Carolina sheriff is defending the fatal shooting of a Black man who advanced on officers with a wooden stake, saying deputies can't be expected to sacrifice their lives in dangerous situations.The remarks by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott came Sunday amid an outcry over the Saturday shooting of Irvin D. Moorer Charley. The 34-year-old Moorer Charley was shot and killed in Columbia after deputies responded to a call about domestic violence.“We can’t expect these deputies to go out here and be killed," Lott told reporters. “They have to protect themselves. And that’s what this deputy did yesterday....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KCTV 5

Kansas City businessman shot to death at gas pump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police on Tuesday released the name of the man shot and killed at a gas station Monday afternoon in Kansas City, and it’s a local remodeling businessman. The homicide victim was identified as Kirk Whittaker, 34, of Kansas City. Whittaker ran Whittaker Remodeling LLC,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCJJ

Search warrant of Tiffin residence turns up large quantity of marijuana accessible to children

A Tiffin man wanted on warrants was arrested, with he and another resident charged with drug possession and child endangerment. Officers went to the Kimberlite Street residence of 30-year-old Tahmir Allen just after midnight Sunday to take him into custody on active arrest warrants for violation of a no contact order, domestic abuse, harassment and eluding. Allen reportedly ran when he noticed authorities, and resisted their attempt to put him into handcuffs.
TIFFIN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy