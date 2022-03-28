Fremont man arrested for domestic assault

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A Jasper man was arrested for a domestic fight on Saturday afternoon according to Jasper police. Police identified the attacker as 18-year-old Jake Rose. The fight was reported to police about 1 p.m. A police spokesperson says officers found Rose beating another man shortly after they arrived on the scene. The […]
SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been arrested in a series of thefts from mailboxes in Outagamie County. The suspects were identified as Danika A, Viasana, 32, and Carl James Breneman, 36. On March 9, officers stopped a vehicle driven by Viasana in the Town of Buchanan area....
EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine.
Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department.
According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
Bail was set at $50,000.
Two people have been charged in a high-speed chase into Leake County that inured two Sheriff’s deputies last month, the authorities said. Angela Whitehead, 30, of 4160 New Hope Road, Lexington, was arrested and charged with felony pursuit, DUI, two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, improper passing and possession of marijuana in a a vehicle, officials said.
The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office arrested multiple people between Friday and Sunday, several of whom were charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Between Friday and Sunday Idaho Falls Police Officers arrested 16 people for drug and other relevant offenses in six separate incidents, according to IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements. In that timeframe, a total of 1,034 fentanyl pills, 1.85 pounds of methamphetamine, 10.25 pounds of marijuana, 30 milliliters of liquid heroin, 18 grams of amphetamines, five firearms and over $21,000...
(Red Oak) Deputies of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 400 block of E Valley Street in Red Oak today (Tuesday). After conducting the search warrant, 40-year-old Paul Earl Lemburg II was charged with three counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine and one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was held on no bond.
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a woman accused of several crimes. According to the sheriff’s office, Triniti Redfern, 22, of Pueblo West is wanted on a warrant for first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and domestic violence. If you know where she is, call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) […]
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – An inmate serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in Minnehaha County died Saturday at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. According to the Department of Corrections, 68-year-old David Bradley died from natural causes. In 1987, after a 14-day murder trial, Bradley was found guilty...
LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people are in the Lancaster County Jail after $8,500 worth of drugs were found inside a Lincoln home during a search Friday night. Andrew Lawrence, 40, was arrested for possession of 140 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug money and tampering with physical evidence.
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman named Melissa James pleaded guilty on Friday (2/25) to stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office said she is sentenced to five years on each count with no chance of parole. The years will be served concurrently, meaning at the same time. James was arrested […]
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Manchester Police have arrested and detained several people after a report of gunshots ultimately led to arrests on drug charges. On March 7th, Manchester Police received a report of shots fired at 10:49 pm near the 700 block of S. 3rd Street. The reporting party advised that they noticed a silver car leaving the area.
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 4 warrants: 1st-degree assault; 3 counts possession of methamphetamine, theft-receive stolen property. Julie A. Hansen. Age: 44. 1 warrant: Possession of methamphetamine. Ivan H. Krell. Age: 28. 1 warrant: FTA; resisting arrest. Armani...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man is in jail after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a car lot and then burglarized a mobile home over the weekend. Ignacio Contreras, 57, was arrested for possession of stolen property. According to Grand Island Police, sometime between 4 a.m....
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 24-year old Christopher Floyd Birdtail of Red Oak on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense. Officers transported Birdtail to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash bond.
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police officers arrested two people on suspicion of drug violations in separate incidents Saturday and Sunday. Police Saturday assisted Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies with a report of a silver Jeep with Nemaha County plates entering the city, possibly with methamphetamine in the vehicle. After a...
